Feet for the Creek, May 21st

The Back Creek Conservancy (BCC) announces its first annual Feet for the Creek Walk-a-Thon on Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walkers of all ages are welcome. Participants will enjoy:

• A 6K walk around the creek with water stops, and a shorter route for families with small children.

• Scenic overlooks and points of interest where they can learn about creek conservation, rain gardens, and future projects to protect the creek.

• An interactive, online map accessible by smart phones.

• A boat ride from the Davis’ Pub side back to the starting point at Annapolis Sailing School.

• Live, family-friendly music by Guava Jelly and food and drink trucks at the finish.

Here in America’s Sailing Capital, on the creek with the highest concentration of boats and working boatyards, Back Creek residents are used to seeing water every day, if even just a glimpse of it from our cars.

“Many of us have explored the creek by sailboat, powerboat, or kayak and think we know it well, but how many of us know the perimeter by land?” asks Molly Winans, one of BCC’s board directors. “We thought it would be interesting for neighbors and boaters to get up close and personal to the land side to better understand how and where water and debris flow into the creek.”

The goal of the Feet for the Creek Walk-a-Thon is to gather creek lovers of all ages for a healthy, educational, and FUN morning along the water to raise funds and awareness for creek conservation. Registration costs $25 for adults, with one free child per registered adult ($10 for additional children). Vendor trucks will sell food and drink at the party separately.

BCC is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit based at Port Annapolis. The Conservancy improves, conserves, and speaks for Annapolis’s Back Creek and its watershed, to make it a healthier place to live, work, and play in harmony with nature. Visit backcreekconservancy.org to see an interactive map of the route and register.

To learn more, contact Molly Winans at [email protected] or (410) 991-7703.

