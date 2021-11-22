Saturday Is ALL About Shopping Local

This year there are two days focused on supporting local businesses that make our communities unique Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday.

On Saturday, November 27th local business owners will be ready for Small Business Saturday in Annapolis as locals come out to shop, dine and support locally owned small businesses. “Downtown Annapolis businesses are upbeat about seeing people returning to shop at the 80 stores and 90 restaurants in downtown Annapolis,” said Erik Evans, Executive Director of several downtown Annapolis business organizations. “Visitors enjoy the shopping experience downtown where you can get plenty of fresh air in a historic setting.”

Small Business Saturday is now in its 12th year and is designed to remind people that shopping local supports the local economy which provides, jobs and creates a strong tax base that supports government services and keeps unique businesses in the community so you don’t end up with only out of state national companies or vacant storefronts. According to the American Express Shop Small Impact survey, more than half (56%) of small businesses surveyed agree that this year’s Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever for their business and 78% say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022. In fact, consumers shopping small this holiday season have the potential to contribute an estimated $695 billion to the U.S. small business economy. Promoting shopping locally has also helped keep most of the storefronts in downtown Annapolis full through the pandemic.

Small Business Saturday is followed by Artist Sunday in Annapolis on November 28th, which is in its second year. This national grassroots campaign is promoted by over 400 organizations and is designed to highlight shopping from local artists. The arts and entertainment industries were impacted more than most other industries during the pandemic. You can avoid the problem of backorders due to constant problems in the supply chain and backlog at the ports by shopping for local arts and crafts or buying tickets to a local show or concert. Unique locally made and produced gifts are more personal than mass-produced imports and they show you recognize the impact that the arts have on the community.

You can visit local art galleries, artist studios, bookstores, record shops, and festivals to buy locally made items from artists. You can also order tickets to local concerts, performances from musicians, and performing arts groups. Another option is a gift card to restaurants or venues that offer local performances. Shopping local from artists and arts organizations will create a thriving local community of creatives that will bring new and fresh arts and entertainment to the community.

“Annapolis is lucky to be filled with so many locally owned businesses and a diverse arts community,” said Erik Evans. “This is one of the many reasons people enjoy living in and visiting Annapolis.” This is also the weekend that holiday decorations start going up in historic downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Arts District where many of these businesses and organizations call home.

In addition to these events, downtown Annapolis has three late-night shopping nights on Thursdays in December called Midnight Madness (December 2nd, 9th, and 16th). The stores and restaurants will be decked out for the holidays and carolers will be in the streets. You can also take your picture in Snowflake Alley or with the Christmas Tree and the Menorah all located in downtown Annapolis.

Downtown Annapolis is offering free metered parking between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day at parking meters for 2 hours (the third hour is also free if you use the code ParkDTA on the Parkmobile app). The Calvert Street Garage (19 St. Johns Street) is free weekdays from 6 pm to 6 am and Whitmore Garage (25 Clay Street) is $6 or less every day.

