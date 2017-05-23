“Mike
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Brett Dennen, Phil Vassar, and Carbon Leaf to take stage at Rams Head On Stage

| May 23, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck

Wednesday, May 31

8pm| $20

 

Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete

  1. The Cryers

Thursday, June 29

8pm| $39.50

 

Don Dixon & Marti Jones

Sunday, July 2

7:30pm| $23.50

 

Jonny P

Monday, July 10

8pm| $12.50

 

Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis

Tuesday, July 25

8pm| $20

 

Phil Vassar

Sunday, August 20

5pm & 8pm| $49.50

 

Brett Dennen

Monday, August 21

8pm| $39.50

 

Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

Saturday, September 9

8pm | $25

 

Pressing Strings

Friday, September 29

8pm | $15

 

The Secret Sisters

Sunday, October 1

8pm | $18.50

 

Carbon Leaf

Friday & Saturday, December 8 & 9

8:30pm  on Fri/Sat evening (21+)

3pm All Ages Matinee on Saturday

$38.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

05/31 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck

06/01 Steve Kimock

06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal

06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night

06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

06/05 ReBirth Brass Band

06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall

06/06 A Night to Benefit Clapham Institute feat. Misspent Youth

06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1

06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers

06/09 The Capitol Steps

06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller

06/11 Cracker Unplugged

06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers

06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall

06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl

06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum

06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks

06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee

06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets

06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee

06/18 Louie Anderson

06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment

06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

06/23 + 24 Dave Attell

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn

06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»
“Watermark