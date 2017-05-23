Brett Dennen, Phil Vassar, and Carbon Leaf to take stage at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck

Wednesday, May 31

8pm| $20

Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete

The Cryers

Thursday, June 29

8pm| $39.50

Don Dixon & Marti Jones

Sunday, July 2

7:30pm| $23.50

Jonny P

Monday, July 10

8pm| $12.50

Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis

Tuesday, July 25

8pm| $20

Phil Vassar

Sunday, August 20

5pm & 8pm| $49.50

Brett Dennen

Monday, August 21

8pm| $39.50

Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

Saturday, September 9

8pm | $25

Pressing Strings

Friday, September 29

8pm | $15

The Secret Sisters

Sunday, October 1

8pm | $18.50

Carbon Leaf

Friday & Saturday, December 8 & 9

8:30pm on Fri/Sat evening (21+)

3pm All Ages Matinee on Saturday

$38.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

05/31 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck

06/01 Steve Kimock

06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal

06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night

06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

06/05 ReBirth Brass Band

06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall

06/06 A Night to Benefit Clapham Institute feat. Misspent Youth

06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1

06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers

06/09 The Capitol Steps

06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller

06/11 Cracker Unplugged

06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers

06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall

06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl

06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum

06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks

06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee

06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets

06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee

06/18 Louie Anderson

06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment

06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

06/23 + 24 Dave Attell

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn

06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

