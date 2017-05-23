Brett Dennen, Phil Vassar, and Carbon Leaf to take stage at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck
Wednesday, May 31
8pm| $20
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete
- The Cryers
Thursday, June 29
8pm| $39.50
Don Dixon & Marti Jones
Sunday, July 2
7:30pm| $23.50
Jonny P
Monday, July 10
8pm| $12.50
Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis
Tuesday, July 25
8pm| $20
Phil Vassar
Sunday, August 20
5pm & 8pm| $49.50
Brett Dennen
Monday, August 21
8pm| $39.50
Live At The Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
Saturday, September 9
8pm | $25
Pressing Strings
Friday, September 29
8pm | $15
The Secret Sisters
Sunday, October 1
8pm | $18.50
Carbon Leaf
Friday & Saturday, December 8 & 9
8:30pm on Fri/Sat evening (21+)
3pm All Ages Matinee on Saturday
$38.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills
05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy
05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band
05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter
05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
05/31 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck
06/01 Steve Kimock
06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal
06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night
06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.
06/05 ReBirth Brass Band
06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall
06/06 A Night to Benefit Clapham Institute feat. Misspent Youth
06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1
06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers
06/09 The Capitol Steps
06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller
06/11 Cracker Unplugged
06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers
06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall
06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl
06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum
06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks
06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee
06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets
06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee
06/18 Louie Anderson
06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment
06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler
06/23 + 24 Dave Attell
06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee
06/25 Marcia Ball
06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals
06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn
06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers
06/30 Deanna Bogart Band
06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall
