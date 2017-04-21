Shop ‘N Eat program launches for seniors

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, Nutrition Program will pilot the new Shop’N Eat program (Subsidizing Healthy-food Options Plus Nutrition Education and Training). This is a new pilot program to educate and provide opportunities for Anne Arundel County’s older adults to develop healthy eating habits through the use of subsidized grocery cash cards.

Participants must be 60 years of age or older and show proof of Anne Arundel County residency to be eligible for the grocery cash cards. An application must be completed and nutrition education is required. Some exclusions include: alcohol mixers, tobacco products, personal care items, pet and household items. Grocery cash cards can be purchased in $10 increments and the amount spent will be matched by the program. See examples below:

$10 cost = $20 Value cash card $20 cost = $40 Value cash card $30 cost = $60 Value cash card $40 cost = $80 Value cash card $50 cost = $100 Value cash card

Shop’N Eat cash cards will be distributed on a monthly basis for the pilot period from April through June 2017. They may be picked up at any of the seven senior activity centers throughout Anne Arundel County. Applicants must apply in person according to the schedule below.

For more information, contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, Nutrition Program at 410-222-0282 or refer to the website www.aacounty.org/aging. Anyone needing accommodations may call this number at least 7 days in advance of the presentation. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relays 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

