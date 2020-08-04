Crosby promotes Creative Directors Ron Ordansa and Elise Kolaja to Vice President

Crosby Marketing Communications announced today that Ron Ordansa and Elise Kolaja have been promoted to Vice President, Creative Director.

“Ron and Elise are remarkable talents who have made major contributions to Crosby’s continued growth and creative reputation for more than 15 years,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO. “Both have a passion for developing ideas that touch the heart and inspire people to take action, and they will continue to lead our creative teams to produce exceptional work.”

Ordansa joined Crosby 22 years ago and has led national branding and creative campaigns for clients and causes, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Catholic Relief Services, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program, CDC, and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. His work has garnered a long list of Gold Addys, Silver and Bronze Anvils, Webbys, Healthcare Aster Awards and more.

Kolaja joined Crosby in 2003 as a creative director and copywriter. She has spearheaded innovative marketing and behavior change campaigns to promote important topics from organ donation and poverty awareness to suicide prevention and mental health services. Her campaigns have won numerous Gold and Silver Addys, Emmys, Tellys, and other national health, government and PR industry awards for clients, including Kaiser Permanente, Organdonor.gov, Military OneSource and the Veterans Health Administration. She is also a TEDx Organizer.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #7 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #24 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby has also been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for four consecutive years for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

