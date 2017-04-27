Hogan issues directive for Disparity Study on Medical Cannabis Industry

G overnor Larry Hogan today directed the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs (GOMA) to initiate a disparity study of Maryland’s regulated medical cannabis industry.

The governor’s directive is responsive to concerns expressed by the Legislative Black Caucus, and shared by the administration, regarding diversity in this emerging industry. A study was discussed during the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly, however no legislation was passed to initiate the process.

The disparity study will be overseen by GOMA and conducted by experts in the field employed by the Maryland Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Natalie M. LaPrade Medical Cannabis Commission.

The goal of the study, which the governor directed to be conducted “as expeditiously as possible,” is to identify and ensure appropriate opportunities for minority participation in Maryland’s regulated medical cannabis industry.

Read the governor’s letter here.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB