Rusted Root, Robin Hitchcock, and Lucinda Williams appearing at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

“Parenting For A Different World” featuring Revolution Child

Sunday, March 12

7pm | $20

Paul Reed Smith Band CD Release Party

Thursday, March 23

8pm | $22.50

The Young Dubliners

w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju

Saturday, March 25

1pm | $22

*All Ages Matinee

Rusted Root

w. Nicholas David

Sunday, April 2

8pm | $45

Dale Watson & Ray Benson (a.k.a. “Dale & Ray”)

Monday, April 3

7:30pm | $35

Leela James & Daley

Wednesday, April 12

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $49.50

Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham

Saturday, April 22

2pm | $29.50

*All Ages Matinee

Lucinda Williams

Monday, May 8

8pm | $85

Robyn Hitchcock

Saturday, May 13

1pm | $23.50

*All Ages Matinee

The New Romance 80s Prom Night (with Dance Floor!)

Saturday, June 3

8pm | $20

Bruce Cockburn

Wednesday, November 15

8pm | $55

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

03/01 Victor Wooten Trio

03/02 Dar Williams

03/03 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

03/04 Los Lobos

03/05 Rachelle Ferrell

03/07 The Australian Bee Gees

03/09 Enter The Haggis w. Burning Bridget Cleary

03/10 Peter Cincotti

03/11 Paul Thorn: “Hammer & Nail” 20th Anniversary Tour

03/12 “Parenting For A Different World” featuring Revolution Child

03/15 Will Downing *RESCHEDULED DATE*

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/17 A Great Big World: An Evening with Ian & Chad

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers w. Jen Van Meter

03/23 Paul Reed Smith Band

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody Of Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 The Young Dubliners w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju *All Ages Matinee

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall

03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall

03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

04/01 Dana Fuchs

04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)

04/04 Fourplay

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/10 Howie Day w. Katie Rose

04/12 Leela James & Daley

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

