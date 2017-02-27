“Beaches
Rusted Root, Robin Hitchcock, and Lucinda Williams appearing at Rams Head On Stage

| February 27, 2017
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

“Parenting For A Different World” featuring Revolution Child

Sunday, March 12

7pm | $20

 

Paul Reed Smith Band CD Release Party

Thursday, March 23

8pm | $22.50

 

The Young Dubliners

w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju

Saturday, March 25

1pm | $22

*All Ages Matinee

 

Rusted Root

w. Nicholas David

Sunday, April 2

8pm | $45

 

Dale Watson & Ray Benson (a.k.a. “Dale & Ray”)

Monday, April 3

7:30pm | $35

 

Leela James & Daley

Wednesday, April 12

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $49.50

 

Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham

Saturday, April 22

2pm | $29.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Lucinda Williams

Monday, May 8

8pm | $85

 

Robyn Hitchcock

Saturday, May 13

1pm | $23.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

The New Romance 80s Prom Night (with Dance Floor!)

Saturday, June 3

8pm | $20

 

Bruce Cockburn

Wednesday, November 15

8pm | $55

 

