Yet another armed robbery at Eastport Royal Farms

Just before 4:00am this morning, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the Royal Farms store in the City’s Eastport section at the corner of Sixth and Chesapeake for an armed robbery.

According to the victim, a male suspect wearing a black face mask entered the store and approached the employees.

The suspect said he had a gun and demanded money. After taking money he fled the store.

Officers did not locate the suspect.

