Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for shots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

Detectives are currently investigating, and the identity and age of the victim have not been released.

If anyone has any information please call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

This is the sixth reported homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

