Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

| June 01, 2022, 12:36 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for shots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

Detectives are currently investigating, and the identity and age of the victim have not been released.

If anyone has any information please call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

This is the sixth reported homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake