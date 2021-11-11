K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Soul, and Ledo Pizza Present More Than $30K to Area Schools

Fifteen area schools are a bit more flush with discretionary funds thanks to K&B True Value Hardware, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta, and Soul. This afternoon, Jared Littmann, owner of K&B True Value Hardware presented checks totaling over $30,000 to 15 local schools. This money was raised by donation requests by their cashiers from late August through October until those donations reached $15,000. At that time, those donations were matched by K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta Annapolis, and Soul restaurant. More specifically, customers were asked to which school they wanted to make a donation and in what amounts and the business donations matched those choices.

The program was started by Littmann in 2009, expanded to include Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in 2020, and Ledo Pizza & Pasta and Soul joined forces in 2021. Below is a chart of this year’s donation (first column) and cumulative column since 2009 (second column) for each school in the area.

Annapolis Elementary School $2,268 $7,158 Annapolis High School $3,606 $10,200 Annapolis Middle School $2,160 $7,515 Bates Middle School $1,622 $3,838 Eastport Elementary School $2,387 $7,863 Georgetown East Elementary School $1,625 $5,154 Germantown Elementary School $1,396 $2,456 Hillsmere Elementary School $3,278 $11,720 Key School $1,200 $4,048 Monarch Academy $1,285 $2,047 St. Anne’s School of Annapolis $2,240 $8,254 St. Martin’s School $2,744 $13,642 St. Mary’s Elementary $1,573 $4,803 Tyler Heights Elementary School $1,515 $4,448 West Annapolis Elementary School $1,251 $1,968 Total $30,151 $95,113

An important part of this program is that the donated funds have no strings; the school can use the funds as they see fit. When asked how they would use the funds this year, schools replied:

To fund after school events and enrichment programs for the school

To fund sweatshirts for our students. Our old building has really inconsistent temperatures, so the warm clothing saves time and energy

To fund books for our reading initiative

To fund stipends so that our children can attend after-school clubs and also to purchase uniforms for students in need.

To bring our school’s mission to life every day.

To fund campus improvements, campus safety, technology updates, and our DEIJ initiatives.

To fund our Garden Club, which grows a variety of fruit and veggies, distributes them to our students and families and then to the Lighthouse Shelter in the summer.

In previous years, schools have also used the funds for the following:

Funding for uniforms and school field trips

Funding bus transportation costs for college visit field trips

Funding for Chromebooks, printer ink, technology, and other computer needs

Funding for school lunches

Support for after-school wellness clubs for low-income students

Funding for t-shirts for the school Fun Run

Funding for art supplies

Funding for reading level books

Littmann commented on the donation, “K&B True Value and our co-sponsors are thrilled that these funds will be put to good use and will help the schools with their own initiatives and projects.”

Littmann also thanked the schools and particularly the customers who supported the initiative and made it the success that it has become. “We thank our customers who participated in this program with their donations and the entire Annapolis community for their support of our businesses. Because our community favors our stores and restaurants, we can make these matching donations.”

