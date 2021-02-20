Hospice of the Chesapeake Invites Adults to its Tuscan Twilight Tasting Virtual Fundraiser

Find a Zoom backdrop of the central Italian countryside and then prepare to join Hospice of the Chesapeake for a virtual wine tasting (but with real wine!) The Tuscan Twilight Tasting is an online event that will take place beginning at 5 p.m. April 22. But first you will pick up your wine and a delightful charcuterie selection before logging in for a guided tasting by Vecchie Terre di Montefili of Italy, a performance by the Annapolis Opera, and a preview of auction items for the An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky gala.

Ticket price of $175 includes three bottles of Italian wine and a charcuterie board for two from Main & Market. Guests will have the option to pick up their wine and charcuterie box from Main & Market in Annapolis, or one of our three office locations, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 201 in Largo, or 2505 Davis Road in Waldorf.

The nonprofit is grateful for its sponsors, including Omni Business Solutions and Waldorf Toyota. Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s hospice, supportive and bereavement care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

To order your Tuscan Twilight Tasting tickets and kit, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/wine-tasting. For details, and sponsorship, contact Meg Lawton at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

