Green Drinks and electric cars at Chesapeake Bay Trust tomorrow

The transportation section is one of the biggest contributors to carbon dioxide pollution in our atmosphere, leading to the climate crisis we are already seeing. Driving electric is one thing individuals can do to make a positive impact. There are many models now that are priced within reach of the average consumer.

Join the Chesapeake Bay Trust as we host Annapolis Green, Green Drinks, and premiere the upcoming Electric Vehicle Showcase. This free event is on Tuesday, September 10th from 530pm to 730pm at the new location for the Chesapeake Bay Trust at 108 Severn Avenue in Eastport.

Mingle with environmentally interested people from all walks of life who join for a lively and informal evening of socializing and learning about serious environmental issues while having fun. Beer and wine will be available along with local culinary specialties and nonalcoholic beverages. We will have a few electric cars on display and owners who can tell you all about the driving electric experience to whet your appetite for the Showcase the following Saturday.

