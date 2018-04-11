State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident along B-W Parkway

Maryland State Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night on MD 295 in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly after 9 p.m, the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack received a call for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Troopers responded to MD 295 South at I-695.

According to investigators, the male pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Camry. The driver remained at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling south on MD 295 when the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, for unknown reasons appeared on the road. The driver attempted to stop and swerved to the right, but the pedestrian was struck by the front driver side of the car.

All lanes along MD 295 South were shut down so that troopers and Anne Arundel County EMS personnel could locate the struck pedestrian. The victim was located approximately a quarter of a mile away in the median from where the driver had stopped.

Paramedics immediately began to perform life-saving measures on the victim, who was declared dead on the scene.

The road was reopened shortly before midnight. It is unknown why the victim, who has yet to be identified, was on the road. The investigation is ongoing.

