Usually we don’t editorialize on police reports, but this is an exception. It takes a special kind of stupid to try to hold someone up in the parking lot of the Annapolis, MD police station!

12/22 at 4:40pm: The adult male victim was operating a vehicle when he noticed he was being followed by a vehicle. After being followed for some time the victim drove into the parking lot of the police department. The other vehicle pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle and the adult female driver pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim feared he was going to be robbed and ran into the police station attracting the attention of an officer inside. Officers immediately went outside and stopped the suspects in their vehicle. Officers located a bb gun, designed to look like a real gun, inside the vehicle. Also, 13 individual baggies of marijuana were found inside the vehicle. Breiya Evans, 23, of Owings Mills was the driver and Patrick Palmer, 25, of Baltimore was the other occupant of the vehicle. Both suspects were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and nine other charges. Evans was released after posting $5,000 bond and Palmer is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.