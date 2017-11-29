Captain Santa at the Annapolis Maritime Museum?

Santa is coming early this year!

Join your neighbors at the Annapolis Maritime Museum on December 2nd to take your picture with Captain Santa. At our holiday workshop, you can create eco-crafts and gifts for your family and friends. String bird feed garland, create upcycled jingle bells and make your own candle while enjoying hot cocoa, coffee, and a sweet and salty popcorn bar.

Admission: $15 for non-members, $10 for members. All ages welcome; adults FREE.

Tickets are available via What’s Up Tix.

Don’t forget your camera to snap a pic with St. Nick!

