Crosby wins two Telly Awards for television commercials

Crosby Marketing Communications has won two 2017 Telly Awards. The national competition, which receives 13,000 entries annually, honors the finest work in TV commercials, videos and multimedia productions.

Crosby received Tellys for these client programs:

A 60-second TV spot for Saint Agnes Healthcare that encourages severely overweight individuals to combat obesity through bariatric surgery. The emotional spot features former patients who had undergone the surgery and tell about the transformative change it made in their lives.

A 60-second TV public service announcement titled, “Victories for Veterans,” which was created for DAV (Disabled American Veterans). The spot features veterans who tell about achieving personal victories after getting the support and services they earned and deserve, and encouraging other veterans to do the same.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

