AACPS holding public meetings on strategic plan for future

As Anne Arundel County Public Schools develops its new strategic plan to chart the course for the coming years, the school system is hosting a series of public forums to allow residents to provide their input and help shape the plan.

AACPS’ current strategic plan, which can be found here, was created in 2012, and expires this year. The plan defines the work of the school system and provides direction to guide future opportunities. It also aligns strategies with financial and human resources, and provides indicators to measure progress.

Public forums to garner input will be held at 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at North County High School

Monday, March 6, 2017, at Old Mill High School

Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at South River High School

Superintendent George Arlotto will address those in attendance at the outset of each forum, and Deputy Superintendent of Academics and Strategic Initiatives Maureen McMahon will lead participants through the strategic plan development process. Attendees will then be invited to participate in small group discussions, where their input will be recorded and collected.

The strategic plan will be presented to the Board for formal adoption later this year.