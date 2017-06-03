The Magic of Living in the Gray – June 6th

The Magic of Living in the Gray

Our culture encourages us to define our self-worth by material things, titles, status, rather than our true life purpose. Often, we become confined by limited thinking, ideals and expectations that others have set forth for us. The result is a disconnect with your true inner-self. For many, this leads to an internal struggle between what they intuitively know they want for their lives, work, relationships and the messaging they received throughout life. On June 6th at 7 pm, Anna Nardone Hayden will give a talk, “The Magic of Living in the Gray” which address the gray of life and why it is the place that can transform your life.

Space is limited. To reserve your seat, email [email protected]. You may purchase tickets through paypal. https://tinyurl.com/y9jdrvdf

Event Details:

Tuesday, June 6th

7 pm to 8 pm (Doors Open at 6:30 pm)

Location: The Light Box (Heather Crowder’s Photography Studio)

209 West Street, Suite 101

Annapolis, MD 21401

