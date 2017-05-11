Interpretive signs installed in two Edgewater public parks

The Office of Planning and Zoning’s Cultural Resources Division in cooperation with the Department of Recreation and Parks has dedicated two outdoor interpretive signs at Mayo Beach Park and Beverly Triton Beach Park.

The signs share the historical, cultural and social significance of a number of local beach resorts in Anne Arundel County during the 19th and 20th centuries​, many of which remain recreational attractions today.

With scenic views of the Chesapeake Bay, vacationers flocked to Beverly Beach Club and Triton Beach from the 1920s into the 1960s. Beverly Beach Club offered a dance pavilion, amusement arcade and slot machines. The less developed Triton Beach welcomed vacationers looking for a quiet place to camp, swim and picnic.

Refusal to comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the repeal of slot machines in 1968 led to the closure of the Beverly Beach Club. Later, construction of the Bay Bridge and the establishment of Ocean City as a highly desired vacation destination led to many of Anne Arundel County’s beach resorts being privatized.

The sign dedication is ​just ​ one of ​many accomplishments ​as a result of the Beach Resorts of Anne Arundel County Research Project. The project was funded by a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority and the Anne Arundel County Trust for Preservation. Research and implementation of the public education program was conducted by the Cultural Resources Division.

