What it Costs to Rent vs. Buy in Annapolis

Once a staple of the American dream, home ownership is only getting further out of reach for many Americans. This is especially true in the country’s major metropolitan areas, where, according to a recent Bankrate study, owning a home costs nearly 40% more per month than renting. In fact, it’s cheaper to rent than to buy in all top 50 metropolitan areas in the United States.

This is just one of the many ways the US real estate market changed after the pandemic of 2020. The growing gap between the costs of renting and buying carries dire implications for the future of home ownership in the US — both for homeowners and renters nationwide. So what does this mean for residents (and aspiring residents) in Annapolis? Read on for answers.

Data from the BankRate Study

Before we dig into the particulars of renting vs. buying in Annapolis, let’s take a look at some of the survey data. As previously mentioned, the average monthly mortgage payment easily surpasses the average monthly rent in the US, although some areas have more of a gap than others.

For example, the average monthly mortgage rate in San Jose, CA is nearly double that of the average rent. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, there are similarly large gaps in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. But there are areas where the gaps are much smaller: Cleveland, for instance, where the average rent and mortgage are close enough that it might make relatively little difference to potential buyers. Pittsburgh, PA also has a smaller gap, although renting is still obviously the more economical choice, and St. Louis, MO also has a slim gap between rent and mortgage costs.

So how does Annapolis fare? The good news is, Annapolis mortgage payments are generally competitive with the national average of approximately $2,145. This can vary by lender, of course, but in general mortgage rates in Annapolis are reasonable. In terms of rent, an apartment in Annapolis will cost you an average of $2,236 — higher than a mortgage payment, but not by much. This might make it a difficult call for someone looking for a place to call home in Annapolis, which may bring the decision down to other factors.

What Other Factors to Consider?

If the price point between renting and buying is too small to make a significant difference, then what’s the deal-breaker? Here are a few things to consider when weighing your options.

Pros and Cons: Home-Buying

The first and foremost benefit of home ownership is building equity. Homes are a tremendously reliable investment and their value will generally only grow over time. Having your own home also provides stability against things like rising rents or unjust evictions. You can also make your home uniquely your own in ways you generally can’t with a rental unit.

The potential cons of owning a home include high up-front costs, being responsible for all your own maintenance and repairs, and the potential for financial loss should the housing market prove unstable.

Pros and Cons: Renting

Among the primary benefits of renting: much lower up-front costs compared to buying, and the ability to move easily should you want to (since you don’t have to sell the property). Renters also don’t pay maintenance costs in general, and renter’s insurance in Maryland is considerably lower than homeowner’s insurance.

The biggest con of renting is, of course, the lack of equity. You’ll never see any benefits from the appreciation of the land value where you live, and cannot build equity. You also can’t personalize your property the way you could a home, and may run into restrictions such as no pets. Finally, there’s the matter of rent increases, which can be unexpected and sometimes brutal. Stories abound of renters being “priced out” of their apartments because the neighborhood is suddenly in high demand.

Housing Assistance in Maryland

Renting in Annapolis can be tough. But there is help available for Maryland residents having a hard time affording their rent each month. In April 2024, Governor Wes Moore introduced three new housing bills to address the challenges faced by poor and marginalized families in Maryland. The first bill aims to increase the availability of affordable housing by incentivizing developers to build more low-cost units. The second bill provides better protections for renters, including ways to prevent unjust evictions and address unfair rental practices. The third bill seeks to further bolster support for marginalized communities by offering financial assistance and resources for families and individuals facing the threat of homelessness.

Unfortunately, the BankRate study indicates an ongoing trend in the US housing market — home ownership is growing more difficult as the gap between mortgage and rental payments grows wider. Hopefully with the new housing assistance programs and legislative efforts underway, Maryland can help make housing more affordable for all its residents.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

