WaPo: Crosby Named Top Workplace for 8th Year!

Crosby Marketing Communications has been named a “Top Workplace” by The Washington Post for the eighth consecutive year based on outstanding employee satisfaction ratings.

The Top Workplace award is based solely on an anonymous employee survey conducted by national consulting firm Energage, LLC. It measures how well organizations maintain an employee-affirming culture, achieve high employee engagement and satisfaction, and communicate a clear and compelling company vision.

“Being named a Top Workplace for eight straight years is a testament to our strong mission, collaborative spirit and great people,” said President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “We pride ourselves on a culture that rewards personal growth and teamwork, coupled with respect for a healthy work-life balance. This is reflected in the fact that the average tenure of our staff members is about 10 years.”

Driven by its mission of Inspiring Actions That Matte, Crosby fosters a vibrant employee culture through events such as its annual day of community service, Blue Angels party, and participation in the Diversity Action Alliance. The firm also sponsors the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program, a $100,000 scholarship in partnership with Anne Arundel Community College, to help students from diverse backgrounds pursue degrees and future careers in the advertising and public relations field.

