July 5, 2024
Annapolis, US 86 F
LATEST NEWS
Upcoming Events in Annapolis to Aid Family Affected by Tragic Shooting 4 Technologies Transforming Rehabilitation After Traumatic Brain Injuries Lothian Crash Kills Dunkirk Man Cold Brews for Green Thumbs at Homestead Gardens! Travel Smart: How GPS Tracking Secures Your Suitcase Wherever You Go
Upcoming Events in Annapolis to Aid Family Affected by Tragic Shooting

The Annapolis community is rallying to support the Mireles family, who suffered a tragic loss due to a mass shooting in June of 2023.

Fundraising efforts aim to secure their home and provide financial stability. A fundraising goal of $247,000 has been set to help the family secure their home by August 2024. As of June 24, 2024, over $151,000 has been raised.

Remaining initiatives include

  • “Sip & Shop” event at J. McLaughlin on July 10, contributing 15% of sales.

An anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations up to $50,000.

For more details, visit Annapolis Hope.

4 Technologies Transforming Rehabilitation After Traumatic Brain Injuries

