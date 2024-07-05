Upcoming Events in Annapolis to Aid Family Affected by Tragic Shooting

The Annapolis community is rallying to support the Mireles family, who suffered a tragic loss due to a mass shooting in June of 2023.

Fundraising efforts aim to secure their home and provide financial stability. A fundraising goal of $247,000 has been set to help the family secure their home by August 2024. As of June 24, 2024, over $151,000 has been raised.

Remaining initiatives include

“Sip & Shop” event at J. McLaughlin on July 10, contributing 15% of sales.

An anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations up to $50,000.

For more details, visit Annapolis Hope.

