Tides & Tunes Tonight: Dublin 5

Summer Concerts are back this year! The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will host weekly beachside concerts all summer long. Every Thursday from June 13th to August 29th, a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McNasby’s Museum campus at 723 Second Street, Annapolis.

“These concerts are meant to unite the community, create a sense of place, and share the mission of the museum,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

SCHEDULE

July

July 18 – Dublin 5 – Irish Rock

July 25 – Sweet Leda – Rock, Soul, Pop

August

August 1 –Grilled Lincolns – Rock, Hip-Hop

August 8 – ONO- One Night Only Band – Rock

August 15 – Jah Works – Reggae

August 22 – John Frase Project – Rock

August 29 (Bonus Concert-Two Bands)

Area 301- Hip-hop fusion and All You Need Band – Rock (It’s a twofer)

Concerts are free; however, donations are gratefully accepted. Food and spirits are available for purchase. Beverage sales support the Museum’s education program. No outside alcohol is permitted. Bring a chair or blanket.

The Tides & Tunes sponsors include Genesis of Annapolis, Tri-State Marine, Covington Alsina, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Shore United Bank, Coldwell Banker Realty, Let’s Move Crew, The Snyder-Ervin Group at Morgan Stanley, SailTime, Next Big Thing Productions, George’s Beverage Company, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lyon Distilling, Blue Point Brewing, Bud Light, Katcef Brothers, and Diversified Marine Services.

If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Kelly Swartout at [email protected].

