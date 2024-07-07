July 7, 2024
Empowerment Through Baking: Rise and Shine Bakery's Life-Changing Program. And You Can Help! TUESDAY: Profs and Pints: Horror as Queer The Willows at Forest Drive Finally Breaks Ground AI: 5 Ways Of Redefining Efficiency And Innovation Best Crypto Poker Sites: Play Poker with Bitcoins and Cryptocurrencies
Local News

The Willows at Forest Drive Finally Breaks Ground

Ingerman joined Housing Initiative Partnership, Inc. (HIP), project partners, state and local officials on Thursday, June 27 to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Willows at Forest Drive, an affordable housing community located in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Willows at Forest Drive will be a 58-unit family residential development constructed on 3.595-acres located at 1701 Forest Drive, Annapolis, in Anne Arundel County. The property is bordered by the American Legion Cook Pinkney Post #141 and an existing residential community, and will feature 12 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units, and 18 three-bedroom units. Apartments will be affordable at 20%, 30%, 40%, and 50% of Area Median Income (AMI). Twelve units will be reserved for persons with disabilities earning less than 30% AMI. Eleven of the project’s units will benefit from project-based vouchers (PBVs) and five units will be set aside as HOME assisted units in conjunction with Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. 

As part of the Groundbreaking Ceremony, Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City Council officials also joined our neighbor and community partners at the American Legion to celebrate the “breaking of the ground” for a new Restoration Community Garden that is being installed on an adjacent parcel of land donated by Ingerman to the American Legion.

The Development Team for The Willows at Forest Drive includes: Ingerman, HIP, The American Legion, Architecture By Design, Stout Real Estate & Development LLC, and Atwell Engineering. Financing Partners include: Truist, the State of Maryland Community Development Administration, Arundel Community Development Services, Inc., The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and the City of Annapolis.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

