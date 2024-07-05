July 5, 2024
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Billy is back from his long weekend at the beach and it looks like Snow might be as well. We caught some pictures of him frollicking amongst the beachballs in a puppy pool!

Snow is a uber-friendly 1-year-old male Maltese mix with the cutest tan colored ears. He was surrendered about a week ago when his humans could not care for him any longer. Of course he was scared at first, but given some time, he warmed up to life at the SPCA. But that is not the life for Snow. He needs a great forever home. He is ready to go right now (along with Danny Zuko, Frenchie, Kenickie, and Bella) and here’s something super special! According tot he SPCA, Snow is completely housebroken! It is rare that they say that as the shelter can stress animals out, but not a single accident!

As summer heats up, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is reminding pet owners to be careful about the heat in cars and on the pavement! These pups are in their bare feet all the time, and a 90-degree day bakes that asphalt to over 150 degrees– OUCH! And the same goes for cars–never leave a pet unattended in a car. And if you see one, call the police! And with the Fourth of July and fireworks, comes missing dogs– remember to microchip your pets and if you are missing an animal or spot one–give the SPCA a call!

In Subaru news, Subaru is the unifficial state car of Vermont, but at the rate Annapolis Subaru is selling them, Maryland can’t be too far behind! And incredibly, when Subaru North America announced their figures for June, it marked the 23rd consecutive month where sales outpaced the same month the prior year–I guess that explains all those Annapolis Subaru license plate frames! And while we did not discuss it on the podcast, you may have heard about a huge data breach and hack for auto dealers across the country that use the CDK software system. Well, rest assured that your data is safe, Annapolis Subaru does. NOT use that platform!

Snow

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for him? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

