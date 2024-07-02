The Baltimore Ravens 2024/25 Super Bowl Odds and the Biggest Rivals to Their Success

The Baltimore Ravens have pieced together a squad roster capable of competing for NFL championship glory in the 2024/25 season but other top teams could stand in their way.

The Ravens brought the state of Maryland their first-ever elite-level sporting franchise when they were established in 1996. Since then they have brought the Vince Lombardi trophy home on two occasions – 2000 and 2012 – and this year the stars look set to align for a serious push for a third.

The team has one of the leading players on the planet in Lamar Jackson Jr and he has possibly the strongest supporting cast he has ever boasted. The Ravens have a strong starting unit and excellent depth which has created a narrative that they are genuine Super Bowl candidates for 2025.

The Ravens are firmly among the Super Bowl favorites

Before the meeting of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl it was predicted the pair would dominate the NFL for years to come, regardless of that singular outcome. As it was to be the Chiefs became champions, but the Ravens are the most likely to prevent them meeting in the eventual final again next year.

Baltimore’s only major sports team is seen as the most likely potential Super Bowl 2024/25 winner across many sportsbooks that have bonus offers this year.

bet365 for example offers them at +900 to win their third Lombardi in 2025 and they have various offers available for NFL betting. There is a choice of two bet365 promos ahead of the new season; an initial stake can be made with a bet safety net – where stakes are returned in free bets for losing selections – or an opening $5 bet can return $150 in credits.

It is no surprise that the Ravens are positioned strongly in the Super Bowl odds when they last year’s MVP Jackson supported by strong defensive players in Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton and an exceptional tight end in Mark Andrews.

Lamar Jackson.



Your 2-time NFL MVP!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YnxmBBx3sy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 9, 2024

The Ravens have a strong long-term core that has also been boosted by some smart acquisitions in the off-season. Experienced running back Derrick Henry brings physicality and guaranteed touchdowns to Baltimore after signing a two-year deal.

Chris Board and Josh Jones are two other signings that the Ravens made for depth purposes. They will help to ensure the team is equipped to deal with injuries in what could be a special upcoming season.

There are several teams including the obvious culprits though that will be bidding to achieve NFL glory at their expense.

The biggest rivals to Baltimore glory

The Ravens’ roster quality is without doubt remarkable in terms of the raw talent and experience it contains across all positions. However, the current immensely competitive NFL era is filled with several teams that could compete toe-to-toe with them.

The Chiefs are perhaps the most likely team to prevent a potential historic Ravens season as they are one of the outright favorites in the early Super Bowl odds offered at +550 to win their third consecutive title.

They have kept the vast majority of their double-winning team together and with them being the Ravens AFC rivals, they will likely stand in the way of an eventual Super Bowl trip for Baltimore’s biggest franchise.

If the Ravens are to bypass the Chiefs and finally put an end to their NFL-dominating momentum then they would likely face the 49ers in the Super Bowl and that is almost as tough a task.

San Francisco came agonizingly close to ending their 30-year championship drought last season and will be desperate for the unwanted record to not be extended any further. They have league-leading talents in offense and defense like Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa and their window to win is gradually closing year-by-year.

Christian McCaffrey was nominated for 2 ESPY awards: Best Record-Breaking Performance and Best NFL Player🔥



The winners will be announced on July 11th pic.twitter.com/3fYVEujoZZ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 26, 2024

The 49ers can be fully expected to conquer the West again and reach the playoffs. This means that the Ravens will likely have to topple two top teams that would stack up admirably against the sport’s all-time greats if they are to win Super Bowl LIX.

There can certainly be realistic hopes put into the Ravens’ ability to become NFL champions for the third time in 2024/25.

Fans should operate a sense of cautious optimism as they will undoubtedly be cheering on one of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams, but two other franchises arguably have more quality and that could influence the margins in their favor if they face the Ravens’ in the post-season.

