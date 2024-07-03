July 3, 2024
Local News

Tatte Bakery & Cafe to Open at Annapolis Town Center

Tatte Bakery & Cafe is set to open a new location at Annapolis Town Center, replacing the former Brio Tuscan Grille. Known for its artisan pastries, breakfast items, and unique café atmosphere, Tatte Bakery & Cafe will offer residents and visitors a fresh dining option.

Founded by Tzurit Or, Tatte Bakery & Cafe began as a farmers market stand and has since grown into a beloved bakery chain. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, Tatte has become a favorite in Washington DC and several locations in Massachusetts.

The new Annapolis location will feature Tatte’s signature offerings, including freshly baked bread, pastries, sandwiches, and coffee. The addition of Tatte Bakery & Cafe is expected to enhance the dining scene at Annapolis Town Center.

Construction on the build-out is underway. A date for opening is not yet available.

For more information about Tatte Bakery & Cafe, visit their website at tattebakery.com.

