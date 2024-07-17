Sunrise Senior Living Acquires Bay Village Assisted Living in Annapolis

Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care will soon undergo a significant management change as the oversight transitions from IntegraCare to Sunrise Senior Living. This shift comes as plans to develop an independent living facility adjacent to Bay Village advance, necessitating a unified management structure for the new campus.

Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare, expressed his gratitude to the team members, residents, and families of Bay Village, highlighting their collective contributions. “Serving seniors is a team sport, and we couldn’t do it without you,” said Rouvelas in a statement.

Bay Village opened in February of 2021 with plans to build an adjacent independent living facility next door (the old Quantum Sails building). However, Sunrise has taken over that project. With two facilities so close and sharing the same campus, the decision was made to have Sunrise be the single entity responsible for both.

Reflecting on the transition, Rouvelas shared his confidence in Sunrise Senior Living. “My colleagues and I will miss the team members, residents, and families at Bay Village. That regret is mitigated by the confidence I have that Sunrise will serve them well. I have high regard for their senior leadership and the core values that animate the organization,” he stated.

While IntegraCare will no longer manage Bay Village, they will maintain a presence in the region. The company continues to operate Queenstown Landing and Candle Light Cove on the Eastern Shore, with plans for further communities on the Western Shore.

Residents and their families are not expected to notice any immediate changes. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

