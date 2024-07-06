St. John’s College Name College of Distinction

St. John’s College is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024-2025 College of Distinction, a prestigious honor that highlights its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional undergraduate education. The award reflects St. John’s two-campus community, and its stellar student outcomes.

Since its founding in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has awarded schools for their successful implementation of high-impact educational practices and hands-on learning. Unlike traditional ranking systems based on numerical data, its rigorous selection process involves extensive research and detailed interviews with the institutions, accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. St. John’s College has demonstrated exceptional performance in each of these areas, ensuring a supportive and enriching environment that equips students for future academic and career success.

“A college degree opens the door to many opportunities,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “But a truly worthwhile education prepares students to thrive once they walk through that door. St. John’s curriculum encourages meaningful student-faculty collaboration through experiential learning that is relevant and applicable to the real world.” To be listed among the Colleges of Distinction, the college demonstrated its unique ways of helping students be active in their education.”

“We’ve never ranked our schools,” said Schritter. “No student is alike, so there can’t be a number-one school for everyone. We are much more focused on the innovative ways that colleges are offering their own brand of a truly rich undergraduate education. St. John’s individual approach to education helps students achieve success in unique ways that cannot be ranked against others.”

Schritter continued, “We are so impressed to see how St. John’s brings life to the traditional undergraduate experience. With a welcoming community, an immersive curriculum, and strong support networks, St. John’s is undoubtedly nurturing the growth of tomorrow’s leaders.”

To learn more about St. John’s College, visit sjc.edu.

