July 2, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Spend the 4th of July with Historic Annapolis

Historic Annapolis will hold its annual 4th of July event on Thursday, July 4, 2024. This tradition attracts hundreds of visitors to celebrate Independence Day at the home of William Paca, one of Maryland’s four signers of the Declaration of Independence. Attendees can witness a Naturalization Ceremony, tour four historic properties, and celebrate in the historic heart of Maryland’s capital.

The day begins with a Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am at the William Paca House & Garden, welcoming 22 new U.S. citizens. The ceremony, hosted by Karen Brown, President & CEO of Historic Annapolis, along with officials from U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, is free and open to the public, though seating is limited. (JF: This is my FAVORITE event in Annapolis every year!)

After the ceremony, visitors can explore American history through living history interpreters at the Paca House & Garden. Guests can meet Mr. Paca and his friends, engage in family-friendly activities, and enjoy reenactments.

Special presentations by Nathan Richardson, a renowned Frederick Douglass reenactor, will take place at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 12:30 pm. Richardson will deliver excerpts from Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” and share insights into Douglass’s life and beliefs. The 10:30 am presentation is free, while the later sessions are included with admission.

Visitors can also explore Pinkney Street to Hogshead to meet colonial tradespeople and learn about the Declaration’s impact. At the Waterfront Warehouse, they can discover Annapolis’s maritime history. The Museum of Historic Annapolis offers an immersive experience into the city’s 400-year history.

The living history programs run from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm on July 4. Advance registration is recommended at annapolis.org/events. Admission costs $12 for adults, $8 for Historic Annapolis members and military personnel, and $5 for children, covering entry to all four sites. The sites are within walking distance of each other, near City Dock. Visit annapolis.org/events for details on all July 4th activities hosted by Historic Annapolis.

