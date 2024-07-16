July 16, 2024
Annapolis, US 91 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Man Dies in Easton Plane Crash Gentle Nights: How Natural Sleep Aids Are Making Waves SOFO Announces Free Summer Drive-In Film Series Educational Benefits of Using High-Yield Feminized Seeds in Agriculture New Boys & Girls Club Coming to Lothian
Life In The Area

SOFO Announces Free Summer Drive-In Film Series

The South Forest Drive (SOFO) Business District is set to host a series of free outdoor movies this summer. Held at the Bay Ridge Shopping Center, the “Movies Under the Stars” series will feature classic and popular films on the last Friday night of each month.

The schedule for the series includes:

  • July 26: African Queen
  • August 23: USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
  • September 27: The Hunt for Red October
  • October 25: Hook

The screenings will take place on the wall next to the Bay Ridge Shopping Center library. Each event will begin at dusk, preceded by live music starting 90 minutes earlier. Grumps Cafe will sell food and drinks.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to secure their spot by emailing [email protected] . For more details, visit SOFOAnnapolis.com/events or follow SOFOAnnapolis on social media.

Previous Article

Educational Benefits of Using High-Yield Feminized Seeds in Agriculture

 Next Article

Gentle Nights: How Natural Sleep Aids Are Making Waves

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu