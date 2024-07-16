SOFO Announces Free Summer Drive-In Film Series

The South Forest Drive (SOFO) Business District is set to host a series of free outdoor movies this summer. Held at the Bay Ridge Shopping Center, the “Movies Under the Stars” series will feature classic and popular films on the last Friday night of each month.

The schedule for the series includes:

July 26: African Queen

African Queen August 23: USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage September 27: The Hunt for Red October

The Hunt for Red October October 25: Hook

The screenings will take place on the wall next to the Bay Ridge Shopping Center library. Each event will begin at dusk, preceded by live music starting 90 minutes earlier. Grumps Cafe will sell food and drinks.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to secure their spot by emailing [email protected] . For more details, visit SOFOAnnapolis.com/events or follow SOFOAnnapolis on social media.

