On July 3, 2024, at 9:58 pm, multiple calls reported a shooting in the alley on Main St.

While officers searched the area, additional shots were heard in the area of Church circle and Duke of Gloucester Street.

The suspect, 43, was located and taken into custody and is being gene without bond.

A handgun was recovered. There were no reported injuries or property damage.

