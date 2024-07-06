Shady Side Man Killed in Crownsville Crash

On July 6, 2024, at 7:48 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of St. Stephens Church Road and Penderbrooke Drive. The incident involved a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.

The investigation revealed that the Suzuki motorcycle, traveling north on St. Stephens Church Road, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with the Toyota Sequoia, which was heading south. Gregory Alan Hood, 59, of Shady Side, MD, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel.

The driver of the Toyota Sequoia was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police TipLine at 410-222-4700 or report online using the department’s suspicious activity form.

