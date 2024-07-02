Second Homicide in Two Days for Anne Arundel County

On July 1, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn for a report of an injured/sick person.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female victim on the sidewalk with apparent stab wounds. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was treated at the scene and then transported to Shock Trauma, where she later died from her injuries. Witnesses indicated that the victim was in a verbal argument with a male suspect before the stabbing. The suspect had left the scene by the time officers arrived. The victim and suspect apparently knew each other, suggesting the incident was targeted.

This is an active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or through Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at MetroCrimeStoppers.org.

