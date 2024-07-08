Ruben Studdard, Mindi Abair Both Coming BACK to Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Aneesa Strings Monday, August 5 7:30pm | $35 Ruben Studdard: The Masterpiece Tour Tuesday, September 17 7:30pm | $49.50 Mindi Abair: I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour feat. Lindsey Webster & Marcus Anderson Sunday, December 8 7:30pm | $55 *Pre-Show Wine & Jazz Tasting add-on ticket available at checkout Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer (Rescheduled from July 31) Friday, February 28 7:30pm | $35 UPCOMING SHOWS: 07/10 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain 07/12 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute 07/13 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (SGGL) 07/14 Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen 07/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience 07/16 Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour 07/17 Rams Head Presents Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Maryland Hall 07/18 Rams Head Presents Yachtley Crew at Maryland Hall 07/18 Gerald Albright 07/19 Good Shot Judy *Dance Floor 07/20 Comedian King Bach 07/21 The Allman Others 07/23 The Doobie Others 07/24 John Berry 07/25 Martha Redbone Roots Project 07/26 Cimarron 615 feat. members from POCO and Flying Burrito Brothers (Jack Sundrud, Michael Webb, Rick Lono & Ronnie Guibeau) w/ special guest Craig Bickhardt 07/27 The Bangos: A Tribute to The Bangles & The Go-Go’s 07/28 Justin Lee Schultz (All Ages Matinee) 07/30 Orianthi 08/01 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams 08/02 Rams Head Presents Tom Papa at Maryland Hall 08/02 Deana Carter 08/03 Bill Kirchen And Too Much Fun 08/04 Rams Head Presents The Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall 08/04 We May Be Right – Billy Joel Tribute 08/05 Aneesa Strings 08/07 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon 08/08 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Twam 08/09 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall 08/09 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience 08/10 Honest Lee Soul 08/11 St. Lundi & Jake Thistle *All Ages Matinee 08/11 Vincent Ingala 08/12 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies) 08/13 Midge Ure 08/14 Suzy Bogguss 08/15 The Kinsey Sicks: America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet – Deep Inside Tonight 08/16 Adam Ezra Group 08/17 Greg Howe w. special guest Stu Hamm 08/18 Daniela Soledade w. The Nate Najar Quartet: The Girl From Ipanema 08/21 LaMP feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski 08/22 Jesse Roper w. Jordan Sokel 08/23 dada: Return to Dizz Knee Land Tour 08/24 Marcus Miller 08/25 Deanna Bogart Band 08/28 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience *Dance Floor 08/29 The Brit Pack 08/30 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio 08/31 + 09/01 The High Kings

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

