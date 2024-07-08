July 8, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Ruben Studdard, Mindi Abair Both Coming BACK to Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Aneesa Strings

Monday, August 5

7:30pm | $35

Ruben Studdard: The Masterpiece Tour

Tuesday, September 17

7:30pm | $49.50

Mindi Abair: I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour feat. Lindsey Webster & Marcus Anderson

Sunday, December 8

7:30pm | $55

*Pre-Show Wine & Jazz Tasting add-on ticket available at checkout

Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer

(Rescheduled from July 31)

Friday, February 28

7:30pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

07/10 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain

07/12 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

07/13 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (SGGL)

07/14 Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen

07/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/16 Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour

07/17 Rams Head Presents Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Maryland Hall

07/18 Rams Head Presents Yachtley Crew at Maryland Hall

07/18 Gerald Albright

07/19 Good Shot Judy *Dance Floor

07/20 Comedian King Bach

07/21 The Allman Others

07/23 The Doobie Others

07/24 John Berry

07/25 Martha Redbone Roots Project

07/26 Cimarron 615 feat. members from POCO and Flying Burrito Brothers (Jack Sundrud, Michael Webb, Rick Lono & Ronnie Guibeau) w/ special guest Craig Bickhardt

07/27 The Bangos: A Tribute to The Bangles & The Go-Go’s

07/28 Justin Lee Schultz (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 Orianthi

08/01 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

08/02 Rams Head Presents Tom Papa at Maryland Hall

08/02 Deana Carter

08/03 Bill Kirchen And Too Much Fun

08/04 Rams Head Presents The Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall

08/04 We May Be Right – Billy Joel Tribute

08/05 Aneesa Strings

08/07 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon

08/08 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Twam

08/09 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall

08/09 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

08/10 Honest Lee Soul

08/11 St. Lundi & Jake Thistle *All Ages Matinee

08/11 Vincent Ingala

08/12 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

08/13 Midge Ure

08/14 Suzy Bogguss

08/15 The Kinsey Sicks: America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet – Deep Inside Tonight

08/16 Adam Ezra Group

08/17 Greg Howe w. special guest Stu Hamm

08/18 Daniela Soledade w. The Nate Najar Quartet: The Girl From Ipanema

08/21 LaMP feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski

08/22 Jesse Roper w. Jordan Sokel

08/23 dada: Return to Dizz Knee Land Tour

08/24 Marcus Miller

08/25 Deanna Bogart Band

08/28 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience *Dance Floor

08/29 The Brit Pack

08/30 Jamie McLean Band w. Jonathan Sloane Trio

08/31 + 09/01 The High Kings

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Governor Moore Announces Sun Bucks Program to Help Families Buy Groceries

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

