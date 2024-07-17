July 17, 2024
Annapolis
Riva-Davidsonville Rabies Alert

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon in Davidsonville on Governer’s Bridge Road, between Riva Road and St. George Barber Road. The raccoon, which was found on July 15, has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet had contact with this infected animal, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread when an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, or bat, bites or scratches another person or another animal. It also spreads when the saliva of an infected animal comes in contact with the person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed, or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

  • All pets should have current rabies immunizations.
  • Do not allow your pets to run free.
  • Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.
  • Do not leave pet food outside.
  • Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.
  • If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

For information about rabies, click here.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

