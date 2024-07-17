July 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 95 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Learn How to Compost and Get a Free Compost Bin Resource Fairs Coming to Annapolis Sunrise Senior Living Acquires Bay Village Assisted Living in Annapolis Practical Guide to Choosing Quality Herbal Supplements Daily News Brief | July 17, 2024
Life In The Area

Resource Fairs Coming to Annapolis

City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office NO HARM team will host weekly community service and resource pop ups in neighborhoods across Annapolis, every Thursday. This series follows and builds on the very successful inaugural series of pop up fairs held in summer 2023. 

The 2024 Pop Up Tour will bring multiple community services and resource providers directly to residents in their neighborhoods.  Free food, refreshments, games, and more will be available during each event. 

The events will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the following locations: 

  • July 18, 2024 – Bay Ridge Gardens (1 Bens Drive)
  • July 25, 2024 – Robinwood (1469 Tyler Ave.)
  • August 1, 2024 – Woodside Gardens (703 Newtowne Drive)
  • August 8, 2024 – Eastport Terrace (at the end of Frederick Douglass Street)
  • August 15, 2024 – Clay Street (People’s Park at Calvert and Clay Streets)
  • August 22, 2024 – Allen Apartments (Center Street at Allen Drive)
  • August 29, 2024 – Annapolis Gardens (200 block of Croll Drive)
  • September 5, 2024 – Bloomsbury Square (St. John’s Street at Bloomsbury Square)
  • September 12, 2024 – Admiral Oaks (400 block of Captains Circle)
  • September 19, 2024 – Bowman Place
  • September 26, 2024 – Morris Blum (701 Glenwood Street)
  • October 3, 2024 – Wilbourne Estates (Brooke Court)
  • October 10, 2024 – Harbour House (President at Madison Streets)

Resources include financial literacy, nutritional health, food banks, free household essentials, and information about: conflict resolution and anger management courses, job training and development, mental and physical health, and healthy coping mechanisms. In addition, the pop up event(s) will offer access to services that provide an opportunity for improvement within the household and community. 

All events will be held outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, that day’s event will be canceled. 

Organizers are continuing to accept volunteer staff for these events. For more details, contact Adetola Ajayi,  410-972-6257 or [email protected]

Previous Article

Sunrise Senior Living Acquires Bay Village Assisted Living in Annapolis

 Next Article

Learn How to Compost and Get a Free Compost Bin

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu