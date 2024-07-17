Resource Fairs Coming to Annapolis

City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office NO HARM team will host weekly community service and resource pop ups in neighborhoods across Annapolis, every Thursday. This series follows and builds on the very successful inaugural series of pop up fairs held in summer 2023.

The 2024 Pop Up Tour will bring multiple community services and resource providers directly to residents in their neighborhoods. Free food, refreshments, games, and more will be available during each event.

The events will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

July 18, 2024 – Bay Ridge Gardens (1 Bens Drive)

July 25, 2024 – Robinwood (1469 Tyler Ave.)

August 1, 2024 – Woodside Gardens (703 Newtowne Drive)

August 8, 2024 – Eastport Terrace (at the end of Frederick Douglass Street)

August 15, 2024 – Clay Street (People’s Park at Calvert and Clay Streets)

August 22, 2024 – Allen Apartments (Center Street at Allen Drive)

August 29, 2024 – Annapolis Gardens (200 block of Croll Drive)

September 5, 2024 – Bloomsbury Square (St. John’s Street at Bloomsbury Square)

September 12, 2024 – Admiral Oaks (400 block of Captains Circle)

September 19, 2024 – Bowman Place

September 26, 2024 – Morris Blum (701 Glenwood Street)

October 3, 2024 – Wilbourne Estates (Brooke Court)

October 10, 2024 – Harbour House (President at Madison Streets)

Resources include financial literacy, nutritional health, food banks, free household essentials, and information about: conflict resolution and anger management courses, job training and development, mental and physical health, and healthy coping mechanisms. In addition, the pop up event(s) will offer access to services that provide an opportunity for improvement within the household and community.

All events will be held outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, that day’s event will be canceled.

Organizers are continuing to accept volunteer staff for these events. For more details, contact Adetola Ajayi, 410-972-6257 or [email protected].

