Public Transportation in Annapolis Just Got a Bit Easier

The City of Annapolis will debut an all-new on-demand transit service to replace the Orange and Purple bus routes with a more flexible and responsive service. The “Go Time!” on-demand service will take passengers from their pickup location to their destination without always traveling the entire route. To access the Go Time! service, customers will need to download the free Transigo app (Apple or Android) or via phone call to Transportation Dispatch: 410-263-7964. Riders have the option of selecting pickup locations within three-quarters (¾) of a mile of the current route(s), determining the most convenient pickup location for both rider and driver.

Passenger fares for Go! Time remain the same: $2 per ride – or $1 for seniors and disabled – or use a Annapolis Transit bus pass (including daily, 7-day, 30-day, 90-day, or annual). Credit cards, debit pay and digital wallet are not accepted on board City of Annapolis transit buses at this time. For additional information, please contact the Department of Transportation.

“The Orange and Purple routes are our most underutilized,” Transportation Director Markus Moore said. “Annapolis is a compact City and we can offer more efficient service to customers by replacing underperforming fixed routes with a more flexible and responsive, on-demand service. This rollout will also function as a pilot program for expanding future on-demand options to best serve transit customers.”

The Orange Route includes Church Circle, Inner West Street, Spa Road, Pip Moyer/Hilltop Lane, Robinwood, Newtowne Road and Annapolis Marketplace (Safeway on Forest Drive). The Purple Route operates from the Westfield Mall to Eastport evenings and weekends and services Annapolis Marketplace (Safeway on Forest Drive), Hilltop Lane, Eastport and Bay Forest Center, Westfield Mall and Housley Road. On average, the Orange route services about 28 riders per day; the Purple route averages 31 riders per day.

Both the fixed-route and Go! Time on-demand service will run simultaneously for the first four (4) weeks so that customers can get accustomed to the new service.

