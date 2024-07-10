Paul Mecurio Returning to Maryland Hall with Permission to Speak!

Fresh off a critically acclaimed, sold-out run off-Broadway, Permission to Speak features hilarious and jaw-dropping stories from audience members co- starring alongside Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian/actor/host Paul Mecurio, who works and is a recurring performer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Paul punctuates the evening with his own jokes and anecdotes and in the process brings people together through shared stories and organic connections.

And it all goes down at Maryland Hall on November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM in a Rams Head Presents show! Tickets are available right now!

Through the use of his customized multimedia presentation, Paul weaves a cohesive interaction with audience members in a way that’s never been done before. In Permission to Speak, audience members volunteer to join Paul on stage. With Paul at the center of the action, driving and guiding the fun, the evening takes on a life of its own. Paul fearlessly uses humor and compassion to create dynamic exchanges that lead to meaningful and often surprisingly unexpected connections. Audience members are comfortably and confidently empowered to reveal personal stories that are fun, inspiring, compelling and relatable. One fan remarked, “You could see this show a dozen times and never see the same show twice.”

If Paul’s name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you saw him on one of his countless appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Sunday Morning, The Tonight Show, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, as recurring co-host ofStarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson or his own Comedy Central and HBO specials.

Paul was in Annapolis back in February for a sold-out show at Rams Head On Stage, and we had a chance to chat with him. Have a listen!





