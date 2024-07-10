Best Offshore Sportsbooks and Online Betting Sites for US Players 

Offshore sportsbooks have become a popular choice for bettors seeking diverse betting options and competitive odds. However, understanding what they are, how to navigate them, and choosing the best ones can be complex. This guide aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the best offshore sportsbooks, helping you make informed decisions and enjoy a safe offshore betting experience. The cream of the crop of offshore betting sites is BetOnline, but we’ll give an overview of the top 10 offshore gambling sites so you can find the one which suits you best.

Top 10 Offshore Betting Sites 2024

BetOnline – Best Overall Offshore Sportsbook BetWhale – Best New Offshore Sports Betting Site Everygame – Biggest Range of Banking Methods Sportsbetting.ag – Best Parlay Bet Building Feature TG.Casino – Best Pick for Betting via Crypto BetUS – Best Pick for Expert Opinions & Latest Sports News BetNow – Best Offshore Sportsbook for Horse Racing MyBookie – Best Betting Site for Loyalty Rewards BUSR – Best Choice for Welcome Package Lucky Block – Best Sportsbook for Betting on Mobile

What Are Offshore Sportsbooks?

Offshore sportsbooks are betting sites located outside the country where the bettor resides. These platforms operate legally in their host countries and accept wagers from around the world, including places where local laws may restrict sports betting.

Top Offshore Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed

So you can make an informed decision about which offshore betting site best suits your gambling needs, we’ve provided a brief review of each of the top 10 best offshore sportsbooks.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Offshore Sportsbook

Topping our list of the best offshore sportsbooks is BetOnline. This betting site earns number one sports thanks to its comprehensive betting options, reliable customer service, enticing deposit promotions, range of exciting and rewarding contests, and the huge range of betting markets.

Bonuses & Promotions

BetOnline offers an enticing 50% welcome bonus on a player’s first deposit, up to $1,000 for new users. To claim this bonus, you need to deposit a minimum of $55 and use the promo code BET1000. It’s important to note that deposits made through Skrill and Neteller are not eligible. The bonus comes with a 10x rollover requirement, meaning you need to wager ten times the bonus amount before you can withdraw any winnings.

There is also a great multi-tier VIP rewards program with several benefits which increase in value the higher the tier. These benefits include birthday rewards, monthly cash boosts, level-up bonuses, a dedicated VIP team, prioritized withdrawals, and personalized gifts and rewards. The levels go from bronze (the lowest status) to black I-III (the highest). However, you’ll need to have wagered $100m+ to reach black status.

Banking Options

BetOnline boasts one of the industry’s most extensive arrays of deposit and withdrawal options, all of which are completely secure and dependable. For the simplest deposit and payout experience, Bitcoin is their recommended choice. Players can deposit via VISA, Mastercard, Discover, and AMEX, along with Bank Transfers, Cashier checks, money orders, and a range of cryptocurrencies. Cryptos supported include Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba INu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USD Coin. New players should note that you can only make withdrawals via crypto, bank wire transfers, cashier checks, money orders, or Person-to-person.

Stand Out Features

Huge Range of Betting Markets

Comprehensive Banking Section

24/7 Customer Support Accessible Through Live Chat, Email, & Phone

2. BetWhale – Best New Offshore Sports Betting Site

As the best new offshore sports betting site, BetWhale impresses with its fresh interface and innovative features. The site has a comprehensive live betting section, which features live lines from the most popular sporting leagues and events in the world. The UX design is also top-notch, with the use of sticky buttons making navigating around the site incredibly smooth. The customer support team is available around the clock and can be connected through live chat, email ([email protected]), and phone (+1 855 833 9044).

Bonuses & Promotions

As it is a new site, BetWhale only has two sportsbook bonuses. These include a welcome bonus of 125% up to $1,250 on the first deposit. To redeem this, players must deposit at least $50 and use the promo code WHALECOME.

The other bonus is an unlimited daily reload bonus. This incorporated a 50% match deposit on every $50 deposited daily. Players can redeem this bonus with the promo code WINSTREAK.

Banking Options

Players at BetWhale can make deposits via debit and credit cards, cryptocurrency, and pre-paid vouchers. These consist of VISA and Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin, Ether and Tether, and Flexepin and Neosurf. However, players can only make withdrawals via VISA, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Tether, and Bank Wire.

Stand Out Features

Generous Welcome Bonus

Comprehensive Range of Deposit Options

Great Responsible Gambling Resources

Friendly and Responsive Customer Support Team

3. Everygame – Biggest Range of Banking Methods

Everygame is the best pick for traditional banking, offering a variety of secure and convenient payment methods. The site supports a comprehensive range of banking options that incorporate traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. This caters to all types of gamblers from those who prefer traditional methods to those who dabble in modern digital assets. Another feature at Everygame that stood out was the ‘Hottest Bets’ feature. This shows a range of trending bets with boosted odds so players can quickly take advantage of these bets.

Bonuses & Promotions

New players can get started at Everygame with a 50% welcome bonus up to $200. Wagering requirements are 8x at minimum odds of -200. There is no minimum deposit amount to qualify for this bonus. However, players must use the bonus code WELCOME200.

Other promotions include a 50% EURO/COPA deposit bonus up to $100 with the code EUROCOPA100, a euro goalscorer special up to $100, and a free bet offer on any in-play parlay wager over $100.

Banking Options

Everygame has a great range of banking options that cater to all types of bettors. Players can deposit to their account via Mastercard, VISA, AMEX, Discover, BetterEFT, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Payz, Neosurf, Payafe, EZeeWallet, and JET instant bank transfer. Players can only withdraw through Bitcoin, Altcoin, check, Bank Wire Transfer, and USer2User transfer.

Stand Out Features

Stunning Range of Banking Options

No Minimum Deposit for Welcome Bonus

Hottest Bets Feature for Quick Betting

4. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Parlay Bet Building Feature

We’re celebrating Sportsbetting.ag for the best parlay bet-building feature. This makes crafting complex and highly rewarding wagers straightforward and exciting. When players arrive at the site, they can navigate to the special props bet section, which is usually found under the ‘trending events’ menu. Once directed to the prop builder, players are offered a variety of sports and betting markets. Here, players have the option to either create their bets manually or use the ‘quick-pick‘ mode. The quick-pick mode presents a list of players to choose from. After selecting a player, they are added to the bet builder, where players can specify stats they think that player will contribute. Once all selections are made, players can click ‘add to bet slip’ to finalize their bets.

Bonuses & Promotions

There are two sets of welcome bonuses available at Sportsbetting.ag, one for fiat deposits and the other for crypto. To really maximize the value of the welcome sports bonus, it is advised to wager with crypto.

New players can score a 100% welcome bonus up to $500 with the promo code DOUBLEUP. For crypto users, simply use the promo code 100CRYPTO on your first deposit to claim a 100% crypto welcome bonus.

There is also a 25% sports reload bonus, which increases to 35% if you’re betting via cryptocurrencies. Other promotions include a $100 risk-free live wager and a $100 risk-free player prop wager, among many other sports bonuses.

Banking Options

As for the banking method at Sportsbetting.ag, players can deposit via several cryptos, along with VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, MoneyGram, Bank Wire and Player Transfer. However, players can not withdraw through their credit or debit cards.

Stand Out Features

Excellent Props Bet Feature

Fast Payouts

Easy-to-Use Rewards Program With Big Cash Bonuses

5. TG.Casino – Best Pick for Betting via Crypto

TG.Casino is the best pick for betting via crypto, providing fast, secure, and hassle-free cryptocurrency transactions. The site supports a huge range of cryptos from the most popular ones like Bitcoin and Litecoin to more niche ones like Solana and Shiba Inu. Combine this with several crypto promotions, including a 5% re-up and a 100% match deposit crypto bonus make this sports betting site a haven for crypto fanatics.

Bonuses & Promotions

There is a great welcome bonus available at TG.Casino. New players at TG.Caisno can claim a 200% match bonus as a welcome package. This bonus is worth up to 10 ETH, 50 free spins and a $5 sports bet. Players qualify for this bonus by depositing a minimum of $25 on their initial deposit. There is also a rewards program, through which players can wager to raise their loyalty level and get fantastic rakeback rates.

Banking Options

At TG.Casino, you can fund your account using various methods such as Mastercard, VISA, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Cardano, Tether, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. The minimum deposit of all cryptos is $20, while it is $45 for deposits through VISA and Mastercard.

Stand Out Features

A Huge Range of Cryptocurrencies Supported

Comprehensive FAQ Section

24/7 Customer Service & Can be Contacted via Phone

Opportunities to Win Loads of Soccer Prizes With AC Milan

6. BetUS – Best Pick for Expert Opinions & Latest Sports News

BetUS is the best pick for expert opinions and the latest sports news, making it a go-to for informed betting decisions. There is a sports hub that provides coverage for a whole host of different sports from NFL and NBA to MLS and Tennis, which includes the latest news, odds, and player match statistics. There is also the BetTV feature, through which users can watch videos of experts giving their opinions on the biggest events of the sporting calendar.

Bonuses & Promotions

For newcomers to BetUS, there is a 125% sign-up bonus up to $3125 on the 2nd, 2nd, and 3rd deposits. The minimum deposit is $100 to redeem this offer and players must use the promo code JOIN125. The sports part of this bonus is 100% up to $2,500, which has a rollover of 10x.

For crypto users, there is a 150% sports bonus up to $3750 on offer with the promo code JOIN200. There is a 15x rollover requirement and a minimum deposit of $100. On top of this, deposits of $100 or more will qualify for a 30 risk-free bets bonus.

Banking Options

BetUS accepts VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Zelle, and some cryptos, which players can deposit via CashApp. The site also accepts cash transfers and bank wire transfers.

Stand Out Features

Loads of Analyses of Major Sporting Events

BetUS TV Feature is Entertaining

Huge Range of Free Contests to Play

7. BetNow – Best Offshore Sportsbook for Horse Racing

BetNow is the top offshore sportsbook for horse racing enthusiasts, providing extensive coverage and competitive odds. The site offers a straightforward registration process, an intuitive user interface, and a comprehensive guide on various horse racing wagers. This makes it ideal for newcomers to the horse racing scene, as well as seasoned veterans. Additionally, users can access exclusive updates, odds, and betting tips, making BetNow a premier destination for horse racing enthusiasts.

Bonuses & Promotions

BetNow offers a substantial welcome bonus that varies based on the deposit method. New players can maximize their rewards by selecting the appropriate bonus codes and corresponding deposit methods. For instance, using the code CRYPTO200 with a Crypto deposit yields a 200% bonus, while codes BN150 and BN100 offer 150% and 100% bonuses for deposits made via MoneyGram, Zelle, and Card. The BN50 code provides a 50% bonus. Minimum deposits range from $10 to $20, and maximum bonus amounts span from $200 to $1,000. Rollover requirements differ, ranging from 12X to 30X. For example, a 20X rollover necessitates placing $4,000 in bets to withdraw a $100 bonus.

Additionally, BetNow offers a weekly rebate program. Horse racing bettors receive a 10% rebate on their net losses, credited to their accounts every Monday.

There is also a referral bonus, through which, players can earn a 100% cash bonus for each friend they refer who makes a deposit.

Banking Options

BetNow has a nice mix of traditional banking options and more modern ones. Players can deposit via Mastercard, VISA, AMEX, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and MoneyGram.

Stand Out Features

Fantastic Racebook for horse racing fans

Nice Range of Welcome Offers

Great 24/7 Customer Service via Live Chat, Email or Phone

8. MyBookie – Best Betting Site for Loyalty Rewards

MyBookie stands out as the best betting site for loyalty rewards, recognizing and rewarding its dedicated users. Mybookie VIP+ is the best VIP program we found while identifying top offshore sportsbooks. The VIP rewards program offers 24/7 access to dedicated support agents for personalized service and a range of exclusive bonuses such as risk-free bets, free play, odds boosts, free chips, and free spins. VIP members enjoy prioritized payouts with the ability to control withdrawals up to $10,000 per week and receive monthly cashback rebates up to $1,000 on any casino losses from the previous month. The program also features increased betting limits to reflect VIP status.

Bonuses & Promotions

On top of the fantastic VIP program, new players at MyBookie can take advantage of a $1000 sign-up bonus along with a $10 casino chip. This bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement. For horse racing enthusiasts, MyBookie offers an 8% weekly horse rebate, allowing you to receive 10% of your net losses back into your account.

Banking Options

Deposit methods at Mybookie include; Mastercard, VISA, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Cardano, Tether, Shidba Inu, and Dogecoin. The minimum deposit limit for credit and debit cards is $45, while the limit for cryptos is $20. The site also accepts Person2Person, however, the minimum deposit for this method is $100.

Stand Out Features

Fanatics VIP Program

Huge Welcome Bonus

Comprehensive Sports News Section

9. BUSR – Best Choice for Welcome Package

BUSR earns the title of the best choice for a welcome package, offering new users an enticing start to their betting journey. Other than having a killer welcome package, BUSR is one of the US’s most reputable sportsbooks and is trusted by massive publications such as ESPN. The site offers quick crypto payouts, a massive range of betting markets, a boosted cash-out feature, and live streaming. This allows players to stay immersed and up-to-date with the action, helping them make informed bets. Players can get in touch with the support team via live chat or by filling out a contact form and leaving their email address or account number. For those with urgent matters, there is a phone number (1-844-444-BUSR(2877)).

Bonuses & Promotions

There is a great range of bonuses and promotions available at BUSR, including a $2500 welcome bonus, crypto betting rewards, referral bonuses, a $150 racebook bonus, 10% rebates, and a $1000 casino bonus for new members.

The welcome bonus is one of the biggest draws of BUSR. To claim the $2,500 bonus, new players must make a minimum deposit of $100 and enter the promo code SPORTS100FP. Players should note there is a wagering requirement of 20x for this bonus

Banking Options

There is a mix of fiat payment methods and crypto options at BUSR. Players can deposit via Mastercard VISA, Wire Transfer, ACH, MoneyGram, phone transfer, check, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Ripple. For withdrawals, players can get payouts through crypto which has a processing time of 1-2 hours. Alternatively, players can use wire transfer, ACH, MoneyGram, or eCheck. However, these methods have higher withdrawal limits and take between 3 to 10 days of processing time.

Stand Out Features

Huge Welcome Bonus Up to $2,500

Live Streaming Available on Selected Sporting Events

Site Promises Same Day Payouts Via Bitcoin

10. Lucky Block – Best Sportsbook for Monthly Tournaments

In our opinion, the best sportsbook for betting on mobile is Lucky Block, which delivers a seamless and user-friendly mobile experience. We gave it the title of the best offshore sportsbook for mobile betting thanks to its partnership with the Telegram messaging service. This allows players with a Telegram account to sign up to the betting site directly from the app. Users can also contact customer support directly from the app and chat in forums with fellow players.

Bonuses & Promotions

New players can receive a 200% welcome bonus up to 25,000 EUR, along with 50 free spins on Wanted Dead or a Wild. To qualify, register a new account and deposit at least $20. The bonus is released in 10 installments: for every 6 times you wager your initial deposit, 10% of the bonus is credited to you. For instance, a $100 deposit earns you 50 free spins and $20 for every $600 wagered.

The only sports-specific promotion is Rapid Fire Bets. This is a feature in which markets are presented every 30 seconds, allowing you to place bets quickly and easily. Payouts are instant, with no need to wait for the game to finish.

Banking Options

Lucky Block is a crypto-first sportsbook, meaning the site supports a wide range of crypto. This includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Tron, Binance, Solana, MATIC, FLOCK, PEPE, Shibu Inu, and $LBLOCK. Players can also purchase crypto on-site via VISA and Mastercard.

Stand Out Features

Players Can Sign up & Play Via Telegram

Huge Welcome Bonus

Over 20 Different Cryptocurrencies Supported

What We Look Out for at the Best Offshore Sportsbooks

When evaluating the best offshore sportsbooks, our team of researchers employs a comprehensive set of criteria to ensure we recommend only the most reliable, user-friendly, and secure betting sites. Here are the key features we consider:

Reputation and Trustworthiness

Licensing and Regulation: We look for sportsbooks that are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities. This ensures they adhere to industry standards and provide a safe betting environment.

We look for sportsbooks that are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities. This ensures they adhere to industry standards and provide a safe betting environment. User Reviews and Feedback: We scour online forums, review sites, and social media to gauge the general sentiment and experiences of real users. Positive feedback and a solid track record of timely payouts are crucial.

Betting Markets and Options

Sports Coverage: A top-notch sportsbook should offer a wide range of sports, including major leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), international sports, and niche events.

A top-notch sportsbook should offer a wide range of sports, including major leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), international sports, and niche events. Bet Types: We expect a variety of betting options, such as moneylines, spreads, totals (over/under), parlays, teasers, futures, and prop bets. Live betting (in-play) is also a significant plus.

Competitive Odds and Payouts

Odds Quality: We compare the odds offered by different sportsbooks to ensure they are competitive. Better odds translate to higher potential returns for bettors.

We compare the odds offered by different sportsbooks to ensure they are competitive. Better odds translate to higher potential returns for bettors. Payout Speed: Fast and reliable payouts are essential. We check how quickly winnings are processed and whether there are any unnecessary delays or complications.

Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonuses: Generous sign-up bonuses can enhance the initial betting experience. We evaluate the size and terms of these bonuses.

Generous sign-up bonuses can enhance the initial betting experience. We evaluate the size and terms of these bonuses. Ongoing Promotions: Regular promotions, such as reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free bets, are important for maintaining player interest and loyalty.

Regular promotions, such as reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free bets, are important for maintaining player interest and loyalty. Fair Terms: We scrutinize the terms and conditions attached to bonuses to ensure they are reasonable and transparent.

User Experience and Interface

Website Design and Navigation: An intuitive and visually appealing interface makes the betting experience more enjoyable. We look for clean design and easy navigation.

An intuitive and visually appealing interface makes the betting experience more enjoyable. We look for clean design and easy navigation. Mobile Compatibility: With many users betting on the go, a mobile-friendly site or dedicated app is essential. We assess the functionality and user experience of the mobile platform.

With many users betting on the go, a mobile-friendly site or dedicated app is essential. We assess the functionality and user experience of the mobile platform. Customer Support: Responsive and helpful customer support can resolve issues quickly. We test the availability and quality of support via live chat, email, and phone.

Payment Methods

Deposit and Withdrawal Options: A variety of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers, offer flexibility and convenience.

A variety of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers, offer flexibility and convenience. Transaction Fees and Limits: We consider any fees associated with transactions and the minimum/maximum deposit and withdrawal limits to ensure they are fair and player-friendly.

Security and Privacy

Encryption and Data Protection: Advanced encryption technology and robust data protection measures are critical for safeguarding personal and financial information.

Advanced encryption technology and robust data protection measures are critical for safeguarding personal and financial information. Responsible Gambling Features: Tools and resources that promote responsible gambling, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and access to support organizations, are important indicators of a sportsbook’s commitment to player welfare

How to Sign Up at an Offshore Sportsbook

If you’re new to offshore sportsbooks and wondering how to create an account, this step-by-step guide will provide you with all the information you need. We’ll use our top-rated offshore betting site, BetOnline, as an example.

Step 1: Follow Our Link to BetOnline.ag

Read our review above and follow the link which will bring you straight to the BetOnline.ag website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Create Account’ Button

Locate and click on the Create Account button, usually prominently displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill Out the Registration Form

You will be directed to a registration form where you need to provide the following information:

First Name: Enter your first name.

Last Name: Enter your last name.

Email Address: Provide a valid email address that you have access to.

Password: Create a secure password for your account.

Country: Select your country from the dropdown menu.

Zip/Postal Code: Enter your postal code.

Phone Number: Provide your phone number.

Date of Birth: Select your date of birth.

Step 4: Agree to Terms and Conditions

Read through BetOnline’s terms and conditions and privacy policy. If you agree, check the box indicating your acceptance.

Step 5: Submit the Registration Form

After filling out the required fields and agreeing to the terms, click on the Create Account button to submit your registration.

Step 6: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox for a verification email from BetOnline.ag. Follow the instructions in the email to verify your account. This typically involves clicking a verification link.

Step 7: Log In to Your Account

Once your email is verified, return to the BetOnline.ag website and log in using your email address and password.

Step 8: Make a Deposit

Navigate to the cashier section to deposit funds into your account. BetOnline.ag offers various deposit methods, such as:

Credit/Debit Cards: Enter your card details.

Enter your card details. Cryptocurrencies: Follow the instructions to deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

Follow the instructions to deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. E-wallets and Other Methods: Select and follow the prompts for other available deposit methods.

Step 9: Start Betting

After your deposit is processed, your account will be funded, and you can start placing bets on your favorite sports, casino games, or other available betting options.

Tips for a Smooth Sign-Up Process

Use Accurate Information : Ensure all information provided is accurate to avoid issues with verification and withdrawals.

: Ensure all information provided is accurate to avoid issues with verification and withdrawals. Choose a Strong Password : Create a strong password to protect your account.

: Create a strong password to protect your account. Verify Your Account Promptly: Verification helps secure your account and allows you to access all features.

Benefits of Using Offshore Sportsbooks

There are several reasons offshore sports betting sites are constantly growing in popularity for US players. These include:

Variety of Betting Options

Offshore sportsbooks often offer a wider range of sports and betting markets than domestic ones. This includes international sports, niche markets, and unique betting types, providing a broader spectrum for bettors to explore.

Competitive Odds and Lines

These platforms frequently provide more competitive odds and lines compared to local sportsbooks. This is because they operate in highly competitive markets, driving them to offer better value to attract bettors.

Bonuses and Promotions

Offshore sportsbooks are known for generous bonuses and promotions. New user sign-up bonuses, reload bonuses, and special promotions for major sporting events are common, giving bettors additional value.

Legal Considerations for Offshore Sportsbooks

While there are plenty of advantages to playing at top offshore sportsbooks, there can be some negative aspects. So, before diving head first into signing up at an offshore gambling site, players should be aware of some of the legal considerations.

Jurisdiction and Regulation

Offshore sportsbooks are typically licensed and regulated in their host countries. However, the legality of using these services depends on your local laws. It’s essential to understand the legal landscape in your country regarding online gambling.

Risks and Challenges

While offshore sportsbooks can be advantageous, they also come with risks. The primary concern is the lack of recourse if issues arise, as these platforms operate outside your local jurisdiction. It’s crucial to choose reputable sportsbooks with a strong track record.

Popular Payment Options Supported at Offshore Sportsbooks

One of the biggest advantages of using offshore sportsbooks is the range of payment methods supported. As these sites escape rigid regulations, they can offer more banking options that may be banned by US-regulated bookmakers. Here are some popular payment methods supported at offshore sportsbooks:

Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, etc.)

Credit and debit cards are one of the most common and convenient payment methods. They allow for instant deposits directly from your bank account or credit line.

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.)

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for security. Bitcoin is the most commonly accepted, but many sportsbooks also accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Litecoin.

E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)

E-wallets are online payment services that act as an intermediary between your bank and the sportsbook. They allow you to deposit and withdraw funds without directly sharing your bank details with the sportsbook.

Bank Transfers (Wire Transfer, ACH, etc.)

Bank transfers involve moving funds directly from your bank account to the sportsbook’s account. This can be done via wire transfer or Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfer.

Prepaid Cards (Play+, Paysafecard, etc.)

Prepaid cards are loaded with a specific amount of money and can be used like a credit or debit card. Play+ and Paysafecard are common examples.

Money Transfer Services (Western Union, MoneyGram, etc.)

These services allow you to transfer money to the sportsbook via agents or online. You deposit cash with an agent, and it is transferred to the sportsbook. They are usually reserved for large deposits and withdrawals.

Checks (Courier Check, eCheck, etc.)

Checks can be used for both deposits and withdrawals. Courier checks are physical checks sent via mail, while eChecks are electronic versions processed online. Like money transfers, they are often reserved for large amounts of money.

Different Types of Bonuses Available at Offshore Sportsbooks

There are plenty of different types of bonuses players can redeem at the best offshore sportsbooks. These include:

Welcome Bonus / Sign-Up Bonus

This is typically offered to new customers when they create an account and make their first deposit. It may be a match bonus where the sportsbook matches a percentage of the initial deposit or a fixed bonus amount.

Deposit Bonus

Similar to a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus rewards customers with extra funds based on their deposit amount. This can be a one-time offer or part of ongoing promotions.

Free Bet

A free bet allows customers to place a bet without risking their own money. If the bet wins, the customer receives the winnings, but not the stake. Free bets are often given as part of promotions or to loyal customers.

Reload Bonus

This bonus is offered to existing customers when they make a new deposit into their account. It encourages customers to continue depositing and playing.

Cashback Bonus

A cashback bonus refunds a percentage of the customer’s losses over a specified period. It’s a way to soften the blow of losses and encourage continued play.

No Deposit Bonus

Some sportsbooks offer a small amount of bonus funds or free bets just for signing up, without requiring a deposit. No deposit bonuses are less common but can be a way for sportsbooks to attract new customers.

Enhanced Odds / Price Boosts

Sportsbooks may offer enhanced odds or price boosts on specific events or markets. This increases the potential payout for customers who place bets on those selections.

VIP / Loyalty Rewards

Many offshore sportsbooks have loyalty programs or VIP schemes where customers earn points based on their betting activity. These points can be redeemed for rewards such as cashback, free bets, merchandise, or even event tickets.

Discover the Best Offshore Sportsbooks Today

Offshore sportsbooks present a compelling option for bettors looking for variety, competitive odds, and generous promotions. However, it’s crucial to understand the legal implications, assess the risks, and choose reputable platforms. All of the offshore betting sites that appear on our list, and as reviewed here, are trustworthy, regulated, and reputable. This is why your safety is ensured when playing at any of the top offshore sportsbooks we recommend. Our highest recommendation goes to BetOnline.

Frequently Asked Questions About Offshore Sportsbooks

What is the Best Offshore Sportsbook for US Players?

In our expert opinion, BetOnline is the best offshore sportsbook for US players in 2024. This is thanks to generous bonuses and promotions, competitive odds, a massive range of betting markets, and a friendly and helpful customer support team.

Are Offshore Sportsbooks Legal?

Offshore sportsbooks operate outside of the United States and are not subject to U.S. law. While it is not illegal for U.S. residents to place bets with offshore sportsbooks, these operations exist in a legal gray area. The legality largely depends on the specific laws of the state and the enforcement policies of federal authorities.

Can I use Cryptocurrency When Betting at Offshore Sportsbooks?

Yes, many offshore sportsbooks accept cryptocurrencies, offering an additional layer of privacy and security.

Is it Safe to use Offshore Sportsbooks?

The safety of using offshore sportsbooks can vary. Many reputable offshore sportsbooks have been in operation for years and offer secure transactions and reliable payouts. However, because they are not regulated by U.S. authorities, there is a risk of fraud or disputes with limited legal recourse. Having said that, all the betting sites which appear on our list and 100% safe to use.

What Types of Bets can I Place with Offshore Sportsbooks?

Offshore sportsbooks usually provide a wide range of betting options similar to U.S.-based sportsbooks. These include moneyline bets, point spreads, over/under totals, parlays, teasers, futures, props, and live betting. They often cover a broad spectrum of sports, including major U.S. sports leagues, international sports, and niche events.

