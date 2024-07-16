New Boys & Girls Club Coming to Lothian

Congressman Steny Hoyer and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.) have successfully secured $850,000 in Community Project Funding through Fiscal Year 2024 federal government funding legislation signed into law last month to support a project led by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (BGCAA) that focuses on the building of a new Boys & Girls Club location in Lothian, Maryland.

“On behalf of our Club and our young members, we are so thankful for the continued support and leadership by Congressman Hoyer and Senator Van Hollen,” said Lisa Lindsay-Mondoro, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. “This funding will enable Clubs to expand to the South County area and meet an increased demand for vital services that can make a world of difference in the lives of our young people.”

“I fought to secure federal funding for the Boys & Girls Club in Lothian because the success of our state and nation depends on the success of our children,” said Congressman Hoyer. “As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’m proud to prioritize projects that provide young Marylanders with invaluable opportunities to learn, grow, and build happy and productive lives. I look forward to continuing to support our young people by advocating for these types of projects on the Appropriations Committee.”

The funding will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (BGCAA) to expand its services to the southern area of Anne Arundel County. BGCAA is committed to supporting a stand-alone Clubhouse located on 19 acres in Lothian, MD. The organization is already well positioned in the area and has demonstrated the ability to meet the needs of its youth through its mobile outreach program, Club on the Go. As part of a national and local Movement, BGCAA has been successful for 35 years in meeting the needs of children.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County provides afterschool educational programs and other important benefits to hundreds of young Marylanders. That’s why we worked to deliver these federal funds to support a new club in Lothian that

will help BGCAA meet the growing demand for these services – and open the doors of opportunity to even more Maryland youth,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

BGCAA’s new Lothian Clubhouse will be approximately 19,000 square feet, and will include a full-size gymnasium, game room, teaching kitchen, technology center, teen center, dance studio, dedicated office space for community partners, and more. Once completed, the Club will allow BGCAA to serve hundreds of youth annually. The organization looks forward to having a permanent location to provide high-quality programs to children and teens in the Lothian area.

Currently, BGCAA has seven Clubhouses and their Club on the Go mobile program serving nearly 3,500 kids and teens throughout Anne Arundel County, providing life-changing opportunities, especially for those who need it most. Among its many offerings, Boys & Girls Clubs offer homework help, tutoring, educational enrichment, career and job readiness, and college preparation programs designed to support young people’s success. Boys & Girls Club programs, plus high-quality youth development practice, are key to a positive, impactful Club experience that helps young people achieve the important outcomes that lead them to great futures.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

