Man Fatally Electrocuted After Storm

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm in Severn, Maryland, caused energized electric wires to be pulled down by falling trees, leading to the death of a man and his dog. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a two-story, single-family home at 1407 Maryland Ave after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting downed trees and power lines in the area.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m. and discovered several large trees and multiple power lines down and arcing. During their initial assessment, firefighters located an adult male in the backyard who had been electrocuted. The victim, a resident of the home, was quickly moved from immediate danger and received treatment from Anne Arundel County Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians.

The man was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased. No firefighter injuries were reported. The exact dollar amount of the damage is currently unknown.

Assistance was provided by the BWI Fire & Rescue Department, Fort Meade Fire Department, and Baltimore Gas and Electric. The incident involved 34 responding firefighters.

