Lothian Crash Kills Dunkirk Man

On July 4, 2024, at about 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on northbound Route 4 near Talbot Road in Lothian.

The investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger made a U-turn into the path of a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, resulting in a collision.

The motorcyclist, Noah Allen Lee, 23, of Dunkirik, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital.

No charges have been filed as the crash is still under investigation.

