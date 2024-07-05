Lothian Crash Kills Dunkirk Man

On July 4, 2024, at about 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on northbound Route 4 near Talbot Road in Lothian.
The investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger made a U-turn into the path of a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, resulting in a collision.
The motorcyclist, Noah Allen Lee, 23, of Dunkirik, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital.
No charges have been filed as the crash is still under investigation.