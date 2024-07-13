Local Business Spotlight: Movement Mortgage

As we continue our series on real estate, today we speak with Lori Schramek and Joe Whilden of Movement Mortgage. And I realized exactly how little I know about financing a home.

From credit scores to self-employed to college kids buying homes., Lori and Joe have you covered! In years past, I always found my lender through my Realtor, but as I learned, it may be better to stop by Movement Mortgage BEFORE you head to the Realtor’s office.

Perhaps the best thing is that they are local, involved with, and giving back to the local community!

Have a listen!

