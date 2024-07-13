July 15, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Local Business Spotlight: Movement Mortgage

As we continue our series on real estate, today we speak with Lori Schramek and Joe Whilden of Movement Mortgage. And I realized exactly how little I know about financing a home.

From credit scores to self-employed to college kids buying homes., Lori and Joe have you covered! In years past, I always found my lender through my Realtor, but as I learned, it may be better to stop by Movement Mortgage BEFORE you head to the Realtor’s office.

Perhaps the best thing is that they are local, involved with, and giving back to the local community!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Public Transportation in Annapolis Just Got a Bit Easier

Editorial: The City Dock Project – A Rolls Royce Without an Oil Change Plan

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

