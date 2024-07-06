July 6, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Local Business Spotlight: Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty

We spoke with Kristi Neidhardt pre-pandemic and a lot has changed in the real estate world, so we thought we’d catch up. We talked about the National Association of Realtors settlement, the current housing situation, what areas are hot, what types of homes are hot, Zillow Gone Wild, her team’s green initatives, and the philanthropy that is ingrained into the business.

Kristi is a born and raised local, knows the area, and has many great tips for selecting the right Realtor when it comes time to buy or sell your home in Anne Arundel County!

All this to say, we covered a lot of ground!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

St. John's College Name College of Distinction

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

