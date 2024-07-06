Local Business Spotlight: Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty

We spoke with Kristi Neidhardt pre-pandemic and a lot has changed in the real estate world, so we thought we’d catch up. We talked about the National Association of Realtors settlement, the current housing situation, what areas are hot, what types of homes are hot, Zillow Gone Wild, her team’s green initatives, and the philanthropy that is ingrained into the business.



Kristi is a born and raised local, knows the area, and has many great tips for selecting the right Realtor when it comes time to buy or sell your home in Anne Arundel County!

All this to say, we covered a lot of ground!

Have a listen!

