Lee Brice, Citizen Cope, Marc Cohn to Headline 3rd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

The 3rd Annapolis Songwriters Festival is scheduled for September 12-15, 2024. It will feature nationally renowned singers and songwriters across multiple venues in Annapolis, with City Dock hosting landmark events. Presented by Rams Head in partnership with BMI, Visit Annapolis, and Anne Arundel County, the four-day event will include ticketed performances and free showcases inspired by the longstanding sister festival, Key West Songwriters Festival.

Concerts will be held at Maryland Hall, Rams Head On Stage, and the scenic City Dock overlooking Spa Creek. Ticketed shows include:

Johnnyswim at Maryland Hall on Thursday, September 12, 2024

Bob Schneider and Steve Poltz co-headlining at Rams Head On Stage on Friday, September 13, 2024

Avery Sunshine with Anthony David at Maryland Hall on Friday, September 13, 2024

Natalie Hemby at Rams Head On Stage on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Maryland Hall on Saturday, September 14, 2024

JJ Grey & Mofro and Citizen Cope co-headlining at Annapolis City Dock on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Kimberly Perry with Abby Cone at Rams Head On Stage on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Marc Cohn with Randall Bramblett at Maryland Hall on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Lee Brice with Will Jones at Annapolis City Dock on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 12 at 12 PM via the official website annapolissongwritersfestival.com.

Free showcases will be scattered along a walkable “songwriters trail,” highlighting Annapolis’ hidden gems including restaurants, shops, and landmarks from Maryland Hall to downtown’s City Dock. Venues include Rams Head On Stage, Rams Head Tavern, City Dock, Maryland Hall, Watermark Cruises, Metropolitan, Galway Bay, Garden on Market Space, Red Red Wine Bar, Graduate Hotel, Capital Hotel patio, Stan & Joe’s, 49 West, King of France Tavern, Banneker-Douglass Museum, and Dinner Under The Stars on the first block of West Street.



The festival kicks off Thursday, September 12th at 6 PM at Rams Head Tavern with four hours of free live music on the patio. The kick-off party will be followed by Johnnyswim at Maryland Hall, continuing with events in over fifteen venues across downtown Annapolis until Sunday, September 15, 2024. Landmark events at City Dock include JJ Grey & Mofro and Citizen Cope on Friday, September 13th, a free show on Saturday with artists to be announced, and festival closer, Lee Brice, on Sunday, September 15th. In addition to BMI artists, the festival also features more than forty Annapolis songwriters. The full free show schedule will be released in early September.

We are thrilled to present this event for a third year in Annapolis. This festival has grown to be a highlight of the fall season, and one both locals and tourists look forward to. There’s nowhere else in this region where festival attendees can experience the faces, names, and stories behind the industry’s biggest hits. Kyle Muehlhauser, festival co-owner

Festival experiences include the uniquely popular Water Taxi Karaoke presented by Bose in partnership with Watermark Cruises on Friday and Saturday and streamed live on Facebook. New to this year’s festival are songwriting workshops at Maryland Hall and a Bose Sound Experience. Additional details to be announced.

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival draws inspiration from the highly successful Key West Songwriters Festival, the largest event of its kind. By celebrating the artistry behind music, the festival aims to connect music enthusiasts with the voices and stories behind the songs in a personal setting while showcasing Annapolis as a music destination.

In partnership with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, festival-goers are encouraged to stay at one of the many popular Downtown hotels to fully immerse themselves in everything Annapolis and its surrounding area has to offer. In addition to enjoying the festival, visitors can take advantage of boating cruises and tours, explore historic sites, and indulge in Chesapeake Bay cuisine at local restaurants in Annapolis. Trip planning resources and information can be found at www.visitannapolis.org.

The new Hillman Garage (0.2 mi from City Dock) is recommended for downtown parking, accessible from Duke of Gloucester or Gorman Street. Ride share options are recommended for events at City Dock with drop off in front of the Annapolis Harbormaster Office located at 1 Dock Street.

For updates, follow on Facebook & Instagram: @annapolissongwritersfestival

