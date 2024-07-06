July 6, 2024
Life In The Area

Kids on the Creek is BACK!!

Kids on the Creek is back!

Spa Creek Conservancy and Eastport Yacht Club have announced their partnership to bring Kids on the Creek back after a three year hiatus due to the closure of water access at Truxtun Park.

Families are invited to learn about Spa Creek at the Kids on the Creek event, Saturday August 24 from 11am-3pm at the Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis. This is a new location for Kids on the Creek.

Visitors can board a boat and cruise from the mouth of Spa Creek to the headwaters. An onboard guide will point out landmarks and preservations efforts along Spa Creek. Various learning and activity stations will be available at the Eastport Yacht Club to teach kids what critters are living in the creek, the importance of the creek and what kids can do to help keep the creek healthy. Each child will receive a Spa Creek Passport to personalize.

All activities, boat rides and food is free. Free boat rides begin at 11:30am

  • Free food and drink
  • Games
  • Bay Arts and Crafts
  • Seining and fish identification and counting with a fish biologist
  • Paddle boards and kayaks will be available for kids to try. Limited number of boat rides available. First-come, first-serve.

More information is available at SpaCreek.net

