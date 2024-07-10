Jared Littmann’s Mayoral Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goal

As of July 1, Jared Littmann’s campaign for mayor of Annapolis has raised $104,511.94, exceeding its initial target by over $4,000. Littmann, the first candidate to announce for the 2025 mayoral race, began his campaign in January 2024. This financial update was part of a required campaign finance report filed with the city.

Out of the 250 donors, 78% are Annapolis residents and 97% are individuals. To garner support, Littmann has held various community events, including meet-and-greets, gatherings, and fundraisers, and has engaged with local officials, clergy, and community leaders.

“I’m grateful for the broad support we’ve received,” Littmann said. “Contributions from people I’ve connected with through my work and community involvement are crucial. This funding allows us to engage with diverse communities and participate in local events.”

Littmann’s campaign focuses on enhancing services for Annapolis residents and businesses. He has over two decades of experience as a businessman and public servant, including a term on the Annapolis City Council representing Ward 5. Littmann has a background in law and holds degrees in Engineering and Public Policy, and Law.

For more information, visit www.jaredforannapolis.com, or follow the campaign on Facebook or Instagram.

