July 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 91 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Best Offshore Sportsbooks and Online Betting Sites for US Players  Paul Mecurio Returning to Maryland Hall with Permission to Speak! Jared Littmann’s Mayoral Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goal How Do Short-Term Loans Compare to Other Financial Products? Daily News Brief | July 10, 2024
Local News

Jared Littmann’s Mayoral Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goal

As of July 1, Jared Littmann’s campaign for mayor of Annapolis has raised $104,511.94, exceeding its initial target by over $4,000. Littmann, the first candidate to announce for the 2025 mayoral race, began his campaign in January 2024. This financial update was part of a required campaign finance report filed with the city.

Out of the 250 donors, 78% are Annapolis residents and 97% are individuals. To garner support, Littmann has held various community events, including meet-and-greets, gatherings, and fundraisers, and has engaged with local officials, clergy, and community leaders.

“I’m grateful for the broad support we’ve received,” Littmann said. “Contributions from people I’ve connected with through my work and community involvement are crucial. This funding allows us to engage with diverse communities and participate in local events.”

Littmann’s campaign focuses on enhancing services for Annapolis residents and businesses. He has over two decades of experience as a businessman and public servant, including a term on the Annapolis City Council representing Ward 5. Littmann has a background in law and holds degrees in Engineering and Public Policy, and Law.

For more information, visit www.jaredforannapolis.com, or follow the campaign on Facebook or Instagram.

Previous Article

How Do Short-Term Loans Compare to Other Financial Products?

 Next Article

Paul Mecurio Returning to Maryland Hall with Permission to Speak!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu