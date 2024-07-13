July 15, 2024
Local News

Investing in Community: Anne Arundel County’s $2 Million Grant Program Supports 73 Local Nonprofits

Earlier this week, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Arundel Community Development Services Inc.(ACDS) CEO Erin Karpewicz announced the 73 local nonprofit organizations that will receive a total of $2 million in grants through the Anne Arundel County Community Support Grant (CSG) Program. 

“These grants are an investment in our community and the incredible work being done by our local nonprofits, said County Executive Pittman. “They play a vital role in addressing the needs of our residents and improving the quality of life in Anne Arundel County. We are proud to support their efforts, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to have.”

The following organizations received funding

  1. Accessible Resources for Independence
  2. American Red Cross
  3. Annapolis All Stars II
  4. Annapolis Immigration Justice Network
  5. Annapolis Pride
  6. Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center, Inc.
  7. Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc.
  8. Anne Arundel County Literacy Council
  9. Arundel House of Hope
  10. Assistance League
  11. Autism Society of Maryland
  12. Banneker Douglass Museum
  13. Bello Machre
  14. Blacks of the Chesapeake
  15. Blessed in Tech Ministries, Inc.
  16. Boys and Girls Club
  17. Center of Help
  18. Charting Careers
  19. Chase Your Dreams Initiative, Inc.
  20. Chesapeake Arts Center
  21. Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating
  22. Club 164
  23. Coalition for Public Safety Training in Schools, Inc.
  24. Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC)
  25. DSAmd
  26. Empowering Believers Church
  27. Evolve Kids Care
  28. Farm Unity Limited
  29. General Operating Funds (Rebuilding Together)
  30. Greater Baybrook Alliance
  31. Grow Home Inc.
  32. HOPE For All, Inc.
  33. International Hispanic Soccer League of Maryland, Inc.
  34. Joy Reigns Lutheran Church
  35. Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)
  36. Kingdom Kare Family Support Center
  37. Langton Green, Inc.
  38. Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services
  39. Laurel Multiservice Center
  40. Leadership Anne Arundel
  41. Leading By Feeding
  42. Luminus Network, Inc
  43. Main Street Housing
  44. Marshall Hope Corporation
  45. Maryland Reentry Resource Center Inc.
  46. Maryland Therapeutic Riding Inc
  47. Meade Village Dance Team
  48. My Life Foundation
  49. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Anne Arundel County (AAC)
  50. New Kingdom Faith Christian Church
  51. Newtowne Community Development Corporation
  52. OHLA
  53. OIC Career Pathways
  54. Opportunity Builders, Inc.
  55. Partners In Care Maryland, Inc
  56. Restoration Community Development Corp.
  57. Rise and Shine
  58. Seeds 4 Success
  59. Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland, Inc.
  60. Shelley’s House
  61. Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)
  62. Street Angel Project, Inc.
  63. Superior Future
  64. The Blue Ribbon Project
  65. The Center of Transformation
  66. The Chesapeake Language Project
  67. The Complete Player Charity
  68. The Light House
  69. The Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center
  70. The Y in Central Maryland
  71. Tree House Project, Inc.
  72. Walk the Walk Foundation
  73. Woods Community Center Inc

“We had so many outstanding applications to support the human service needs of our communities, and I am thrilled that the County and our ACDS team can provide valuable operating resources to support that work,” said Erin Karpewicz, ACDS CEO. 

An interagency team of County health and human service leaders reviewed 125 applications. The grant review team prioritized proposals that included support for one or more of the administration’s priorities:

  • Providing services to underserved populations
  • Addressing the health and well-being of communities
  • Promoting equity and inclusion
  • Eliminating the opportunity gap in education

The competitive grants typically range from $10,000 to $50,000. Funding for this year’s community grant program was included in the FY25 Budget, which was approved by the Anne Arundel County Council in June. 

County Executive Pittman and ACDS presented representatives with a ceremonial check during an event held today at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center. 

For more information on the Community Support Grant Program, visit www.aacounty.org/communitysupportgrants.

