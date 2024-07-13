Investing in Community: Anne Arundel County’s $2 Million Grant Program Supports 73 Local Nonprofits

Earlier this week, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Arundel Community Development Services Inc.(ACDS) CEO Erin Karpewicz announced the 73 local nonprofit organizations that will receive a total of $2 million in grants through the Anne Arundel County Community Support Grant (CSG) Program.

“These grants are an investment in our community and the incredible work being done by our local nonprofits, said County Executive Pittman. “They play a vital role in addressing the needs of our residents and improving the quality of life in Anne Arundel County. We are proud to support their efforts, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to have.”

The following organizations received funding:

Accessible Resources for Independence American Red Cross Annapolis All Stars II Annapolis Immigration Justice Network Annapolis Pride Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center, Inc. Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. Anne Arundel County Literacy Council Arundel House of Hope Assistance League Autism Society of Maryland Banneker Douglass Museum Bello Machre Blacks of the Chesapeake Blessed in Tech Ministries, Inc. Boys and Girls Club Center of Help Charting Careers Chase Your Dreams Initiative, Inc. Chesapeake Arts Center Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating Club 164 Coalition for Public Safety Training in Schools, Inc. Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) DSAmd Empowering Believers Church Evolve Kids Care Farm Unity Limited General Operating Funds (Rebuilding Together) Greater Baybrook Alliance Grow Home Inc. HOPE For All, Inc. International Hispanic Soccer League of Maryland, Inc. Joy Reigns Lutheran Church Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) Kingdom Kare Family Support Center Langton Green, Inc. Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services Laurel Multiservice Center Leadership Anne Arundel Leading By Feeding Luminus Network, Inc Main Street Housing Marshall Hope Corporation Maryland Reentry Resource Center Inc. Maryland Therapeutic Riding Inc Meade Village Dance Team My Life Foundation National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Anne Arundel County (AAC) New Kingdom Faith Christian Church Newtowne Community Development Corporation OHLA OIC Career Pathways Opportunity Builders, Inc. Partners In Care Maryland, Inc Restoration Community Development Corp. Rise and Shine Seeds 4 Success Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland, Inc. Shelley’s House Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR) Street Angel Project, Inc. Superior Future The Blue Ribbon Project The Center of Transformation The Chesapeake Language Project The Complete Player Charity The Light House The Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center The Y in Central Maryland Tree House Project, Inc. Walk the Walk Foundation Woods Community Center Inc

“We had so many outstanding applications to support the human service needs of our communities, and I am thrilled that the County and our ACDS team can provide valuable operating resources to support that work,” said Erin Karpewicz, ACDS CEO.

An interagency team of County health and human service leaders reviewed 125 applications. The grant review team prioritized proposals that included support for one or more of the administration’s priorities:

Providing services to underserved populations

Addressing the health and well-being of communities

Promoting equity and inclusion

Eliminating the opportunity gap in education

The competitive grants typically range from $10,000 to $50,000. Funding for this year’s community grant program was included in the FY25 Budget, which was approved by the Anne Arundel County Council in June.

County Executive Pittman and ACDS presented representatives with a ceremonial check during an event held today at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center.

For more information on the Community Support Grant Program, visit www.aacounty.org/ communitysupportgrants .

