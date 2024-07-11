Health Department Closes Marley Creek Due to Sewage Spill

The Department of Health has issued an emergency closing for Marley Creek between Brewers Island and Marley Creek Drive in Glen Burnie due to a Large Sewage Spill.

The affected recreational waters are closed for swimming, waterskiing and other direct water contact. The emergency closing is in effect until follow-up water testing shows water quality conditions are acceptable.

The Department of Health posted closure signs to let the public know about the closing. People coming in contact with the affected water are advised to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.

For more information about this closing, call the Department of Health’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999 or visit AAHealth.org/rec-water.

